Infrastructure serving APEC 2027 must drive Phu Quoc’s long-term growth: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a meeting on preparations for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Hanoi on March 3.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has underscored that infrastructure built to serve the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week must be conformable with Phu Quoc city’s long-term development strategy, ensuring sustainable growth beyond the event.

Chairing a meeting with the Standing Board of the Kien Giang provincial Party Committee and relevant ministries on March 3, the PM stressed that the newly-built works should improve Phu Quoc’s urban and tourism infrastructure and avoid adjustments to the approved planning scheme just for APEC 2027.

Vietnam will host APEC for the third time in 2027, with Phu Quoc chosen as the venue. Recognised as a first-tier urban centre, Phu Quoc is known as the “Pearl Island” of Vietnam’s southwestern sea region, comprising 22 islands, with Phu Quoc island itself covering 567 square kilometers. The city boasts a well-developed tourism ecosystem, including world-class entertainment complexes, luxury resorts, and a strong network of four- and five-star hotels, positioning it as a highly competitive destination both domestically and internationally.

Hosting APEC 2027 presents both opportunities and challenges for Phu Quoc, as it will welcome thousands of delegates from leading global economies, international organizations, businesses, and the media. To meet the demands of such a high-profile event, Phu Quoc must upgrade critical infrastructure, including a convention center, public squares, a media hub, five-star hotels, transport links, airport expansions, and environmental improvements.

During his March 2024 visit to Phu Quoc, PM Chinh directed authorities to accelerate key projects, including waste treatment, clean water supply, wastewater management, airport upgrades, urban beautification, and road expansions, aiming to transform Phu Quoc into a modern, sustainable, and smart international tourism destination.

At the meeting, Kien Giang province proposed over 40 major projects, valued at more than VND305 trillion (approximately US$11.9 billion), with over VND106 trillion allocated from the state budget. These projects include airport and road upgrades, seaports, multi-functional complexes, a conference center, luxury resorts, waste treatment facilities, enhanced power and water systems, golf courses, and improved beach infrastructure. The province also suggested the issuance of policies and mechanisms to expedite implementation.

PM Chinh emphasized a forward-thinking, strategic, and transparent investment approach, prioritizing essential infrastructure while preventing waste and corruption. The State will focus on critical public works such as roads and water reservoirs, while commercial projects like the airport, convention center, resorts, and golf courses will be developed through public-private partnerships and socialized investment.

He also called for streamlined decision-making, urging Kien Giang and relevant ministries to resolve issues within their authority while submitting matters beyond their jurisdiction to competent agencies for settlement.

