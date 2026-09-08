Informal coffee meetings drive bureaucratic efficiency across Ho Chi Minh City

A morning coffee meeting between leaders of Chanh Hung Ward and local businesses (Photo: SGGP/Quynh Huong)

Driven by a desire to upgrade local educational infrastructure, Pi Group’s Vice President Nguyen Tran Bach proposed a meeting with Tam Binh Ward’s leadership. Rather than convening at the government headquarters on July 25, the dialogue unfolded over morning coffee. Both parties swiftly reached a consensus on sponsorship details right at the table.

Consequently, Pi Group quickly replaced hand washing taps, water tanks, and repainted walls for several local schools, including Binh Chieu and Tam Phu kindergartens, alongside Thai Van Lung and Tran Van Van schools. These renovations are now substantially completed.

According to Tam Binh Ward People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Minh Dien, the “Morning Coffee and Breakfast with Enterprises” model was initiated in July 2025. It cultivates a candid forum, enabling local authorities to better comprehend corporate needs and expedite administrative processing.

Through these recurring interactions, approximately 80 percent of issues under the ward’s jurisdiction are resolved instantaneously, while the remaining 20 percent are escalated to higher authorities. Since the model’s inception, the ward also established a business association with about 100 participating enterprises, contributing significantly to local socio-economic development.

This morning coffee model is now being replicated across numerous wards under the guiding principle of “listening to accompany, dialoguing to untie knots.” For instance, the Thu Dau Mot Ward Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee frequently hosts similar sessions to actively gather feedback from the local business community.

During a recent gathering, a representative from Binh Duong Construction Consultant Investment JSC (Biconsi) highlighted the necessity of connecting businesses with training, advisory services, and digital transformation funding to catalyze the local digital economy. In response, the Thu Dau Mot Ward Socio-Cultural Office provided immediate details regarding available support initiatives.

Specifically, the office will advise the Ward People’s Committee to act as a liaison, connecting enterprises with digital skills training spearheaded by the HCMC Departments of Science and Technology, and Tourism. Regarding financial backing, the committee will bridge the gap for businesses to access municipal-level funding schemes tailored for SMEs. Moving forward, the office plans to draft industry-specific corporate support policies, aiming for targeted, rather than dispersed, digital transformation assistance.

Through these morning sessions, enterprises acquire a supplementary channel to access information and align with suitable support programs. Conversely, grassroots authorities are afforded the opportunity to closely monitor the precise hurdles businesses face, delving into granular details to enhance their problem-solving efficacy.

Chairman Pham Hung Son of the Thu Dau Mot Ward Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee asserted that following a period of implementation, the “Morning Coffee for Entrepreneurs and Enterprises” has successfully fortified the collaborative bond between the government and the private sector. Building on these tangible results, the ward intends to sustain and innovate the curriculum through specialized themes and broaden the participant demographic, striving to establish a permanent and highly effective dialogue channel.

For communal and ward officials, these corporate dialogues serve as a practical immersion, gradually allowing them to keep pace with the increasingly multifaceted demands of the private sector. Notably, inspired by the issues raised during these coffee meetings, several localities have broadened the scope of their dialogues.

In Chanh Hung Ward, the People’s Committee collaborated with the Business Association to organize a comprehensive dialogue between local authorities and over 60 enterprises, cooperatives, and business households. Furthermore, the ward partnered with the Business Association, Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), Tax Unit No.8, and other relevant entities to facilitate the formal transition of business households into full-fledged enterprises.

With over 30 attendees, this initiative successfully alleviated corporate struggles regarding capital accessibility and legal procedures.

Beyond bolstering production and commercial endeavors, Chanh Hung Ward coordinates with the Ward Business Association and the Labor Union to deploy social welfare activities. The Business Association has generously donated hundreds of millions of VND to fund gift-giving programs for impoverished and near-poor households within the ward, as well as in Dong Hai Commune of Ca Mau Province.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam