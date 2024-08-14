India’s 78th Independence Day celebrated in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations together with the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City this morning held a gathering to celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day (August 15, 1947-2024).

Chairman of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City Huynh Thanh Lap and Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Madan Mohan Sethi (center) preside over the candle-lighting ceremony at the gathering for the 78th anniversary of Indian Independence Day in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Attending and speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City Huynh Thanh Lap extended warm congratulations to Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India to Ho Chi Minh City and the Indian people on the occasion of the Republic of India's National Day.

The chairman affirmed that over the past 78 years, thanks to effort, perseverance, the spirit of hard work, diligence and continuous creativity, the Indian people have achieved significant accomplishments in various aspects of the country’s development.

Nowadays, the country has increased influence on both regional and global stages as a proactive, active and responsible member of the international community, as well as a comprehensive strategic partner of Vietnam.

He praised the Vietnam-India relationship for important achievements during passing times, particularly the recent state visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to India from July 30 to August 1.

The results from the Vietnam-India joint statement are likely to be a firm foundation for the two countries to enhance cooperation, especially in the trade sector.

According to data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as of April 2024, India has 402 investment projects in Vietnam with a registered capital of US$1.021 billion, ranking 26th among 141 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

Leaders of the two countries targeted double two-way trade by 2030, reaching approximately US$30 billion.

In his speech, Consul General of India to Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi stated that over the past 78 years since gaining independence, India has made significant progress in all fields, including social, economic, political and cultural sectors.

India is expected to become the third-largest economy by 2030, with an average income of US$10,000 per person by 2027.

India's impressive achievements have been mentioned in agriculture, automotive industry, textiles, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and renewable energy.

Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi affirmed that India and Vietnam are connected with not only the shared history but also all these shared values of peace, cooperation and mutual respect.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Huyen Huong