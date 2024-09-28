Indian Consul General awarded HCMC insignia

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on September 27 hosted a reception for the outgoing Consul General of India to HCMC, Madan Mohan Sethi who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers a gift to Consul General of India to HCMC, Madan Mohan Sethi. (Photo: SGGP)

The city leader highly valued the Consul General of India’s outstanding contribution to promoting the relationship between the two nations, particularly Indian localities and HCMC.

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee hoped that Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi would continue to be interested in supporting the southern metropolis to call on Indian businesses and investors to invest in the city and cooperate with HCMC to organize economic, cultural, and social activities.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) grants the HCMC insignia to Consul General of India to HCMC, Madan Mohan Sethi for his contributions to promoting the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and India. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General of India to HCMC, Madan Mohan Sethi expressed his thanks to the leaders of HCMC for supporting and creating favorable conditions for the Indian Consulate General’s operation in the city and promoting bilateral economic, trade, and tourism relations, people-to-people exchanges between HCMC and localities in India, contributing to strengthening the cooperative relationship between India and Vietnam.

On this occasion, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai awarded the “Ho Chi Minh City” insignia to Mr. Madan Mohan Sethifor for his contributions to the relationship and cooperation between India and HCMC.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh