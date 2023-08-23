Implementation of Circular 24 still encounters trouble

Circular 24/2023/TT-BCA on the grant and revocation of registration certificates and number plates of motor vehicles has come into effect for a week. The number of people visiting vehicle registration offices is quite low.

In such popular places for vehicle registration as the Unit of Registration and Management of Road Motor Vehicles (under the Road and Railway Traffic Police Division – PC08), the HCMC Public Security Department, the Thu Duc City Traffic Police, not many people coming for vehicle registration procedures after the effective time of Circular 24/2023/TT-BCA (Circular 24).

Most citizens, be they vehicle sellers or buyers, are still confused about these procedures in compliance with Circular 24, leading to much trouble when coming to complete necessary steps.

Nguyen Van Trung from Thu Duc City complained that all steps according to Circular 24 become more complicated than they used to be. People now have to finish online steps before visiting a registration site. Also, the introduction of a vehicle identification plate makes the procedure to change vehicle owner’s name much more complex. It took him nearly an hour to follow the instruction to carry out the procedure, while the system to handle this procedure repeatedly shows problems.

Tran Thi Hoa from District 3 shared another trouble. She had bought a scooter 5 years before but had not carried out the vehicle owner’s name change procedure. According to the new law, the current number plate belongs to the former owner. Now when Hoa wishes to change to a new plate under her identification, it is impossible to do so because she cannot contact that the owner anymore.

Since the effective time of Circular 24, second-hand vehicle shops in District 5, Phu Nhuan District have witnessed a serious drop of buyers for fear of the complexity in finishing necessary administrative procedures to change vehicle owner’s name.

However, Circular 24 also has a positive side. Formerly, people had to come back to their place of permanent residence to register for a vehicle and receive a number plate. Now with Circular 24, they can perform this procedure at their place of temporary residence.

Deputy Head of PC08 under the HCMC Department of Public Security Doan Van Quoi informed that a vehicle sold and bought many times by different people can still have its identification plate issued to the current owner. To do this, the newest owner must come to the document management agency of that vehicle to proceed with a procedure to withdraw the current number plate and another procedure to change vehicle owner’s name.

In the case that the document management agency is the same as that to handle the vehicle owner’s name change procedure, there is no need for a recall procedure. However, when the current owner shows no valid proof of vehicle ownership transfer, there is a waiting time of 30 days before carrying out eh name change procedure.

In that time, functional agencies deliver a notice to both the vehicle owner and the unit responsible for registering that vehicle. There is a public announcement on the request of vehicle owner’s name change, along with the checking step for stolen vehicles. After 30 days, if there is no dispute on the vehicle, the vehicle registration office issues a punishment decision about not changing vehicle owner’s name formerly before agreeing to complete the requested procedure.

In related news, Vietnam Partnerships Auction Co., which is authorized to hold vehicle number plate auctions, made an apology to participants of yesterday afternoon’s auction session. Despite careful preparation and a successful pilot, due to an unexpectedly high number of participants, there were technical problems, leading to the inability to host the auction as planned.

Before that, from 9:15 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. yesterday, the first auction session would have happened to sell 11 car number plates of 11 provinces and cities. However, from 9:00 a.m., many reported they could not access the auction session even though they had successfully made a deposit of VND40 million (US$1,680) and a fee of VND100,000 ($0.42). The rights of these people are kept the same when they enter the second session, to be announced later.

As planned, in the morning of August 22, there would be auctions for the number plates of 98A-666.66 (from Bac Giang Province), 19A-555.55, 30K-567.89, 36A-999.99, 43A-799.99, 47A-599.99, 51K-888.88. Each auction round lasts 60 minutes and the bidder with the highest price wins the plate.