People flock to vehicle registration offices for owner’s name change procedure

Following Circular 24/2023 by the Public Security Ministry about the grant and revocation of registration certificates and number plates of motor vehicles, many people have come to vehicle registration offices for the owner’s name change procedure.



On August 14, at the office of the Registration and Management Unit for Road Motor Vehicles (under the Road and Railway Traffic Police Division – PC08) on 282 No Trang Long Street in Binh Thanh District, a large number of citizens came to carry out the procedures to change vehicle owner’s name, to hand in vehicle license plate, and to register for a new vehicle plate.

Before submitting necessary dossiers for the procedures, people have to pay tax, have their vehicle checked, and then have the chassis number and engine number copied from their vehicle.

Mr. Phu from Binh Thanh District shared that before Circular No.24/2023 comes into effect, the quantity of people coming to registration offices for vehicle-related procedures saw a sudden rise. He himself had come on Friday for the vehicle owner’s name change procedure, but it took two days to complete all necessary steps due to such a crowd.

Also coming for the same procedure was Mr. Dung, who was surprised and worried that he could not finish the task in one day. Even though he came early in the morning, he needed to wait until the afternoon for his turn.



In other vehicle registration offices, there were similar large crowds of people hoping to complete the procedures to change vehicle owner’s name, to hand in vehicle license plate, and to register for a new vehicle plate by August 15.

The Registration and Management Unit for Road Motor Vehicles informed that in the last seven days, the number of people rushing to its office for the above procedures has increased by 2-3 times. It has to mobilize all staff members, who have been trained carefully in Circular 24 and the use of related equipment, to instruct and help citizens to complete necessary documents.



From August 15, 2023, according to Article 28 in Circular 24, only vehicle license plates won from auctions are kept with the vehicle when selling it. In other cases, vehicle owners have to hand in the plate if the sell their vehicle. Organizations and individuals receiving the transfer of vehicle ownership along with the won license plate cannot repeat this procedure but are only allowed to transfer vehicle ownership as regulated.



Article 39 in Circular 24 stipulates that vehicle owners with a 5-digit plate registered by the effective time of Circular 24 use that number as their vehicle identification. The 5-digit plates handed in before August 15, 2023 will be put in the storeroom waiting to be distributed to others.



Vehicles with a 3- or 4-digit license plate are allowed to take part in traffic as usual. Those plates can only be withdrawn when vehicle owners wish to receive their vehicle identification plate or to sell the transport means, to carry out the procedures for reissuing vehicle registration certificate, changing vehicle license plate. At that time, a new 5-digit license plate is distributed to them as their vehicle identification.