Hustle and bustle atmosphere on two first days of National Day break

Many tourists have flocked to tourism sites nationwide for National Day break this year as the holiday extends four days together with favorable weather conditions.

Amid the beautiful weather in the early autumn, many people chose international tours at some Northern border gates with entry and exit permits.

On the second day of the National Day break, September 2, people in the capital city of Hanoi and domestic and international tourists streamed to Ba Dinh Square in the early morning to visit President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

The Department of Tourism of Hanoi collaborated with the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Guard Command and some relevant units to offer bottled water and cakes to travelers. This is one of the activities showing the capital city's hospitable sentiment for arrivals and tourists on the occasion of the National Day holiday.

Besides, it was among the activities of promoting and introducing tourism destinations that would contribute to building Hanoi's tourism image as a destination of safety, friendliness, quality and attractiveness.

On the same day, the areas around Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature, West Lake and streets of Phan Dinh Phung and Hoang Dieu recorded a huge number of tourists. Notably, many people gathered at Hoan Kiem Lake, known as Sword Lake from the early morning till midnight.

Meanwhile, thousands of visitors from localities flocked to Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh Province on the first two days of the holiday to perform the procedures to enter Dongxing City in China. Most of the tourists chose two-day and one-night tours with an amount ranging from VND1.6 million (US$67) to VND1.9 million (US$79) per person.

According to the border gate management board, on September 1 and September 2, over 10,000 people performed the entry and exit procedures at the gate.

Similarly, a lot of tourists also performed the exit procedures via the Lao Cai International Border Gate in Lao Cai City to travel to Hekou, Yunnan, China. Most of the tourists chose a three-day and two-night tour of Pingbian – Jianshui - Mengzi with a cost of nearly VND3 million (US$125) per person.

Dozens of thousands of visitors traveled to the seaside in the North Central region in the first two days of the holiday. Likely, people flocked to sea-sides in Sam Son City, Hai Tien in Hoang Hoa District, Hai Hoa and Bai Dong in Nghi Son Town, Thanh Hoa Province; Cua Lo Beach in Cua Lo Town, Dien Thanh and Dien Hai in Dien Chau District; Quynh Nghia and Quynh Luong in Quynh Luong District, Quynh Phuong in Hoang Mai Town, Nghe An Province.

Besides, the expressways of National Highway 45 – Nghi Son, Nghi Son – Dien Chau were opened for traffic shortening travel times by one hour and a half to three hours for people to travel from sea-sides in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces from the capital city of Hanoi.

By the afternoon of September 2, residents and visitors flocked to shopping malls, amusement parks and dining sites in Ho Chi Minh City like Aeon Mall in Tan Phu District, Giga Mall in Thu Duc City, SC Vivocity in District 7 and so on amid showers in some places.

Many families had to wait over 30 minutes to enjoy dinner at a restaurant in Aeon Mall Tan Phu while others flocked to the bookstores inside department stores as well.

From now up to the last day of the holiday, several businesses have been applying the promotion program offering discounts from five percent to 80 percent on fashion and cosmetic products.

As for short-distance tours in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigontourist and Vietluxtour have opened the “Saigon Rong Ca" (Sai Gon - roaming and singing) tour and the “Biet Dong Saigon” tour for visiting the Secret Weapons Vault Relic of the Saigon Rangers on Saturday afternoons.

Besides, Chim Canh Cut Travel Service Joint Stock Company also launched new tour series, including a sightseeing tour free of charge for tourists to the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and People's Committee.

The municipal Department of Tourism said that the sightseeing tour attracted around 1,500 visitors on September 1 and September 2.

In September, the department will implement an online portal for people to proactively choose the suitable visit which is scheduled to open every Saturday and Sunday at the end of each month falling on September 30, October 1, October 28, October 29, November 25, November 26, December 30 and December 31.

Besides, amusement parks of Suoi Tien, Dam Sen, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden and so on have attracted a huge number of visitors. According to Saigon Waterbus – the operating unit of Saigon water-way buses, the company has been busy serving 2,000 turns of visitors a day on the occasion of the National Day holiday and 4,500 turns of visitors on September 2.

According to many travel agencies, many residents chose to travel in the city instead of other provinces and cities or foreign destinations as usual during the National Day holiday this year.