HTV launches video clip-making contest for green living environment

Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) kicked off a video clip-making contest, entitled “Together with HTV to perform Green Action” for the third season of 2024.

The video clip-making contest aimed at propagandizing and responding to the campaign “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean, green and eco-friendly city” in period from 2022 to 2025.

The contest is dedicated to all of the people living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and in the whole country.

The contest is divided into Table A for people under 18 years old and Table B for people over 18 years old.

Each author or author group is allowed to send numerous video clips to email: cunghtvhanhdongxanh@gmail.com or Fanpage: CungHTVHanhDongXanh before November 3, 2024.

The video clips are required to focus on the contents of green culture, model lifestyle, green environment, green economy and sustainable living environment and so on.

As for short stories, cartoons, music videos (MV), TV reports, viral videos and so on with a duration from two minutes to five minutes, they will be formatted under a 16:9 aspect ratio with Full HD 1080 resolution.

The organizing board will grant two first prizes, two second prizes, two third prizes, 15 prizes for video clips with the highest number of interactions on the fanpage at each voting round.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong