Culture/art

HTV launches video clip-making contest for green living environment

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) kicked off a video clip-making contest, entitled “Together with HTV to perform Green Action” for the third season of 2024.

The video clip-making contest aimed at propagandizing and responding to the campaign “HCMC residents do not litter in roads and canals for a clean, green and eco-friendly city” in period from 2022 to 2025.

The contest is dedicated to all of the people living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and in the whole country.

The contest is divided into Table A for people under 18 years old and Table B for people over 18 years old.

Each author or author group is allowed to send numerous video clips to email: cunghtvhanhdongxanh@gmail.com or Fanpage: CungHTVHanhDongXanh before November 3, 2024.

The video clips are required to focus on the contents of green culture, model lifestyle, green environment, green economy and sustainable living environment and so on.

As for short stories, cartoons, music videos (MV), TV reports, viral videos and so on with a duration from two minutes to five minutes, they will be formatted under a 16:9 aspect ratio with Full HD 1080 resolution.

The organizing board will grant two first prizes, two second prizes, two third prizes, 15 prizes for video clips with the highest number of interactions on the fanpage at each voting round.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) video clip-making contes green living environment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn