Housing administrative fees increase dramatically from June 1

Housing administrative fees in Ho Chi Minh City increases dramatically, which is one of the main contents of the resolution on fees for appraisal of land use right certificates approved by the municipal People's Council.

The regulation approved by the municipal People's Council will be effective from June 1. Specifically, in the case of appraisal of documents for transfer, an individual seller needs to pay a fee of VND1,010,000-VND1,400,000 instead of VND650,000-VND950,000 as before while organizations have to pay VND1,800,000- VND 2,250,000 instead of VND950,000-VND1,650,000 as before.

Anyone who has a demand for appraisal of dossiers for first re-issuance, new issuance, renewal, re-issuance, and other changes must pay VND600,000-VND2,850,000 while agencies and organizations and religious establishments are charged VND1,000,000-VND3,000,000 million.

Children, poor households, the elderly, the disabled, people serving the cause of the nation’s revolution, and poverty-stricken ethnic minorities are eligible for enjoying an exemption of fee according to the new resolution. People's committees in districts and Thu Duc City will collect all kinds of fees for land allocation or land lease of individuals, households and communities. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment will collect fees for land allocation, land leases by organizations, religious establishments and cases of registration for issuance of certificates of land use rights and properties on land.

In addition, the resolution on the fee for the registration of secured transactions performed by local agencies with land use rights and land-attached assets also takes effect from January 1. 6.

Accordingly, the fee for a mortgage will increase from VND 80,000 to VND720,000- VND 1,000,000 for individual households, or the increase rate is from 9-12.5 times while it increases from VND1,550,000 to VND1,950,000 for agencies and organizations or the increase rate from 19-24 times. If anyone wants to change mortgage content, they also pay the same costs applicable as for the mortgage while the old fee was VND 60,000.

The remaining cases do not change the fee.

Explaining the increase in the housing administrative fee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai, said that the old fee level only applies to 33 percent of workloads for appraisal while 67 percent of the remaining workloads are still not met. In addition, the old level of revenue does not guarantee the basic expenditure level and lacks receivables according to the new regulations of the Ministry of Finance, only meeting 10 percent of the spending level.