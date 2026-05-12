Hospital found discharging untreated wastewater into environment in Can Tho

Authorities in Can Tho City have discovered that S.I.S Can Tho International General Hospital allegedly discharged untreated wastewater directly into the environment, according to the city’s Economic Police Division on May 12.

Authorities inspect and collect wastewater samples at S.I.S Can Tho International General Hospital.

The hospital, located on Nguyen Van Cu Street in An Binh Ward and operated by Viet Cuong Medical Investment JSC, came under scrutiny after investigators detected signs of possible environmental violations.

Following preliminary monitoring, the Economic Police Division coordinated with relevant agencies to conduct a surprise inspection of the hospital’s compliance with environmental protection regulations. During the inspection, authorities recorded foul-smelling wastewater around the hospital premises, raising concerns about potential impacts on the environment and the daily lives of nearby residents.

Inspectors found that the hospital’s centralized wastewater treatment system was still operating normally. However, the inspection team discovered that wastewater generated from cleaning the hospital’s domestic waste collection area and laundry facilities was not being routed into the centralized treatment system. Instead, the wastewater was allegedly discharged directly into the public drainage network along Nguyen Van Cu Street.

Authorities collected two wastewater samples for testing. One sample was taken from the discharge point serving the laundry and waste collection areas, while the second was collected after the centralized wastewater treatment system before connecting to the urban drainage network.

Images captured during the inspection of wastewater discharges at S.I.S Can Tho International General Hospital

Pending further investigation, authorities have ordered the hospital to strictly comply with environmental protection regulations, regularly inspect and maintain its wastewater treatment system, and ensure all wastewater generated during operations is fully collected and treated in accordance with technical standards.

Officials also instructed the hospital to prevent any discharge that could negatively affect the surrounding environment and local residents’ quality of life.

The Economic Police Division of the Can Tho City Police Department is currently gathering additional documents and evidence to determine appropriate legal action under Vietnamese law.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan