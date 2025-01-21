Homeward bound: Vietnam prepares for Tet travel exodus

Vietnam is preparing for a significant surge in travel during the Tet holiday, with increased bus and flight services and traffic management plans in place to mitigate congestion.

Passengers are waiting in line to finish the check-in procedure at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: SGGP)



Increased coach and air services

In HCMC, coach stations have implemented service plans covering ten days before and ten days after Tet. Throughout this period, coaches will operate continuously, around the clock, to facilitate passenger travel to their respective hometowns.

Observations at the West Coach Station reveal that travels are proceeding smoothly, without the usual peak-hour congestion. Coach operators explained that in the initial phase of the holiday travel period, although passenger traffic at stations is gradually increasing, it has not yet reached overload levels, as the majority of travellers are students returning home early for Tet, while the main exodus of office workers is yet to commence.

Statistics indicate that on January 19 alone, the West Coach Station served 27,300 passengers. Passenger numbers are projected to peak between January 25-27, with an anticipated service provision of over 760,000 passenger trips across nearly 34,000 bus journeys.

On January 19, the new East Coach Station saw over 7,000 passengers and 385 departures, with traffic increasing into the evening. A 103-percent year-on-year rise is forecast, reaching 140,000 passengers. Metro access offers a new travel option. Peak travel to Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, and the Central Highlands is expected from January 24-29, with 9,000 coaches prepared for 181,450 passengers and 17,000-18,000 daily departures at peak times.

At Nga Tu Ga Coach Station, passenger traffic is predicted to increase by 219 percent compared to normal levels, exceeding 51,000 passengers. An Suong Coach Station anticipates a 59-percent increase, reaching over 79,000 passengers over the 20-day period, with potential peak daily figures approaching 7,000 passengers.

Regarding air travel, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced that airlines have added 586 flights between January 17 and February 12 on routes from HCMC to northern, central, and Central Highlands provinces, with the Hanoi-HCMC and HCMC-Hanoi routes receiving the most additional services.

To ensure operational efficiency, the CAAV and airlines have increased the aircraft fleet by 14, bringing the total to 212. Vietnam Airlines is operating 1,500 overnight flights, and Vietjet Air is providing 1,590, primarily focusing on routes from HCMC to the northern and central regions. Despite the augmented flight schedule, tickets for these routes are entirely sold out.

Passengers are waiting for their departures at the new East Coach Station in HCMC

Coordinated traffic management to alleviate congestion

To mitigate traffic congestion during the Tet peak period, the HCMC Traffic Safety Committee, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has implemented traffic flow management measures for vehicles entering and leaving HCMC, establishing designated routes from HCMC to northern provinces, southeastern and Central Highlands provinces, western provinces and vice versa.

Furthermore, the management of several HCMC coach stations have requested that the HCMC Department of Transport liaise with its counterparts in Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Vinh Long, and Dong Nai Provinces to manage traffic flow along National Highway 1A, the HCMC-Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway, the Rach Mieu Bridge, the My Thuan Bridge, and the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to minimise congestion and prevent traffic overload during peak travel days.

National Highway 13 in Binh Duong Province, bordering HCMC, is prone to congestion. To improve Tet travel, Binh Duong's Department of Transport has revised traffic flow and U-turn locations. Motorbikes from Binh Duong to An Suong Intersection (HCMC) are now directed to the innermost lane.

Vehicles from HCMC making U-turns near the Vinh Phu toll station must proceed 2km further, preventing previous congestion at the station and the National Highway 13-Nguyen Trai Intersection. These measures have shown progress in easing peak-hour congestion, especially around the toll station and the Thu Duc City border.

To ease congestion to and from Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCMC’s Department of Transport has requested enhanced traffic management for taxis and ride-hailing services in designated pick-up lanes (B, C, D, D1, D2), adapting to real-time conditions. The temporary parking lot near the international terminal will remain operational during Tet.

Additionally, real-time traffic updates will be disseminated via various platforms, including electronic boards, the HCMC Traffic e-Portal, social media, radio broadcasts, and navigation apps, enabling travelers to adjust their routes.

Traffic flow limit across Rach Mieu Bridge

Rach Mieu Bridge, connecting My Tho City of Tien Giang Province and Chau Thanh District of Ben Tre Province, remains a significant congestion point during this Tet holiday. Over recent days, traffic congestion on the bridge and approaches has been a recurring issue during the early morning, midday, and evening.

To alleviate pre-Tet congestion on this bridge, Ben Tre Province has implemented several measures, including banning trucks with three or more axles during peak hours (3-7 p.m.), deploying personnel and recovery vehicles for prompt incident response, and proactively suspending toll collection to clear congestion at the toll plaza and approaches. The traffic police force of Tien Giang Province will maintain 24/7 deployment at the bridge.

Both provinces advise travelers to consider alternative routes to further reduce congestion on Rach Mieu Bridge during the Tet period.

Hanoi traffic: Congestion largely inevitable

According to the Hanoi Department of Transport, despite efforts in 2024 to resolve 13 out of 33 traffic congestion hotspots, 16 new hotspots have emerged, bringing the total to 36 during peak hours.

It is anticipated that severe congestion within the city centre and on routes entering and leaving Hanoi during the pre-Tet period is virtually unavoidable. Congestion is expected at key entry and exit points, particularly on National Highways 1, 5, 6, and 32, the Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway, the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway, as well as Vo Nguyen Giap and Vo Van Kiet roads.

The municipal Department of Transport has devised traffic management plans, diverting southbound traffic from the city center via expressway or old National Highway 1. They have also requested inter-agency coordination for remote traffic guidance and congestion management at key intersections like Phap Van-Cau Gie and others on major exit routes.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam