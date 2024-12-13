Homeland Spring 2025 program to take place from January 18-21

The Homeland Spring 2025 program is slated to take place in Hanoi from January 18-21, or from the 19th to the 22nd of the last lunar month, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese.

Overseas Vietnamese join the Homeland Spring 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

The program, themed "Vietnam – rising in the new era", is an annual event with great significance for the Vietnamese community abroad, helping to strengthen the connection between the community and the home country.

It will see the participation of leaders, former leaders of the Party and State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from various ministries, sectors, and localities.

A highlight of the program is a Vietnamese Food Festival and an art exchange program at the National Convention Center, which will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television channels VTV1 and VTV4 on the evening of January 19, 2025.

On this occasion, the organizers extend a warm invitation to overseas Vietnamese living, working, and studying abroad to register for the event through this link: https://shorturl.at/aTPqX. Registration is open until December 22, 2024.

The organizing committee advises overseas Vietnamese to provide accurate and complete information, particularly email addresses and valid identification documents. Those with successful registrations will receive a confirmation email.

For assistance, overseas Vietnamese can reach out to Nguyen Phu Hai at the Department of General Research under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via phone number (84 - 24) 8240401 - 8240404 (ext. 103), and email address: xuanquehuong.bng@gmail.com.

The Homeland Spring program has become an annual tradition that connects Vietnamese people worldwide with their homeland, especially during the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival celebrations. It reflects the Party and State’s care, responsibility, and affection for the overseas Vietnamese community abroad while further strengthening the bonds between them and the Fatherland.

Vietnamplus