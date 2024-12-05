Hoi An marks 25th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition

A ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Ancient Town of Hoi An recognized by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site (December 4, 1999 - 2024), was held on December 4.

The Ministry of of Culture, Sports and Tourism offers flowers to congratulate the 25th anniversary of the Ancient Town of Hoi An recognized by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site. (Photo: SGGP)

The celebration themed “25 Years—Preserving and Promoting the Sustainable Values of the World Cultural Heritage of Hoi An Ancient Town” included many cultural activities, such as an inauguration of the Museum of Local Products of Hoi An, a parade celebrating the 25th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of Hoi An ancient town as a world heritage site, and a seminar on milestones in the journey of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage values of Hoi An ancient town.

These events are some of the activities marking the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), 7 years of Central Vietnam’s art of Bai Choi recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (December 7, 2017–2024), and one year of Hoi An joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

A bicycle parade celebrating the 25th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of Hoi An ancient town as a world heritage site (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoi An City, Nguyen Van Lanh, highly appreciated the great achievements of the locality in preserving and promoting the sustainable values of the world's cultural heritage for 25 years.

Over the past 25 years, the Party, government, and people of Hoi An have continuously strived to develop the town into a dynamic, cultural, tourism, and ecological city that is rich in identity. UNESCO and international organizations have praised the continued efforts in the preservation and promotion of Hoi An that were awarded many prestigious prizes, he added.

UNESCO and international organizations have praised the continued efforts in the preservation and promotion of Hoi An. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, Deputy Director of the Cultural Heritage Department at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Tran Dinh Thanh, highly honored the achievements of Hoi An City over the past 25 years and suggested the local authorities at all levels continue managing, preserving, and promoting the values of the world cultural heritage site.

On this occasion, a photo exhibition presenting the cultural heritage values of Hoi An and the achievements made over the 25 years of preservation and promotion was organized in the city.

The commemorative activities were held aiming to contribute to the preservation and promotion of Hoi An’s cultural heritage values, highlighting the traditional cultural hearitage towards building a creative and smart heritage city.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh