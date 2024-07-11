Hoi An, best value destinations of 2024

The ancient town of Hoi An has been named at No. 1 place in the Top Best-Value Destination in the World in 2024 by The Post Office UK.

Foreigners in Hoi An (Photo: Tico Travel)

The website shares the destinations set to offer holidaymakers the best value in the year ahead. And this year, it lists the top 15 best-value hotspots, according to its Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer, to suggest holiday choices for travelers.

According to the Post Office UK, the long-haul destinations top this year’s list are Vietnam, South Africa, and Kenya which offer the lowest prices.

"Topping the chart for the first time is Vietnam, where a 14.4 percent price fall in Hoi An has been achieved through a combination of lower charges in restaurants and bars and a sizeable drop in the value of the Vietnamese dong," it reports.

"At GBP51.18 (US$65.81) for the barometer basket, Hoi An has leapfrogged last year’s leaders to rise from sixth to first place in the worldwide barometer and has done so because it is one of only eight destinations to combine a reduction in local prices with falling currency values."

It wrote the average local price of eight popular tourist items. Hoi An leads the way on three of these: beer (about US$1.47), Coca-Cola (about US$0.91), and sunscreen (about US$4.70).

Located in the central coastal province of Quang Nam, Hoi An is one of Vietnam’s most charming and atmospheric cities. The commercial hustle and bustle of the larger, more metropolitan cities in the country is almost entirely absent here.

It was once a busy international trading port, including architectural heritage dating back hundreds of years - recognized by UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site.

Travelers can spend mornings on the pristine beaches, afternoons touring fascinating historical sites, and evenings seeking out the tastiest corners of the night market.

This is a picturesque destination where lantern-lit streets lead to quaint shops and street eateries. It's also convenient to experience beautiful white sand beaches - some of the most beautiful in Asia, according to Laura Begley Bloom describing the beautiful scenery of Hoi An in Forbes.

Best of all, it’s one of the best places in the world to catch up on quality shut-eye, according to the Skyscanner 2024 UK Travel Trends Report, which analyzed cities with hotels with the best sleep quality scores.

Cape Town, last year’s leader, is now in second place after its prices have increased by nearly 5 percent. Costs in third-placed Mombasa, Kenya have fallen by almost 7 percent, leading to its up one place since last year.

Other cities include Tokyo (Japan), Algarve (Portugal). Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt), Sunny Beach (Bulgaria), Bali's Kuta (Indonesia), Marmaris (Turkey) and Paphos (Cyprus).

Vietnamplus