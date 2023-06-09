Hoc Mon District asked to build lean, efficient polical system

The Party Committee of Hoc Mon District needs to be interested in building a lean and efficient political system that closely associates with the people.

The statement was made by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at a working session with the Party Committee of Hoc Mon District on June 8.

Additionally, the district’s Party Committee must focus on implementing Politburo's conclusion No.14 on encouraging and protecting the dynamic and innovative cadres who work for the common good, he emphasized.

The standing and executive committees of the Party Committee of the district must be responsible for the quality and efficiency of their cadres, officials, and employees, he stressed.

He also highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of the Party Committee, government, and people of Hoc Mon District during the last half-time tenure.

The city’s Party Chief basically agreed with the district’s five groups of main missions and solutions that will be carried out in the coming time and required the locality to thoroughly perceive the Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045 and well prepare for the new resolution to replace resolution 54.

He asked Hoc Mon’s authorities to continue to remove obstacles, coordinate with the relevant units to solve related works, strengthen infrastructure development, urban decoration and ornament, and construction management, and promote historical and cultural values.

After the meeting, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of Hoc Mon District visited and offered incense to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs at Nga Ba Giong national historical relic site in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune, and Hoc Mon Ecotourism Park.

Hoc Mon Ecotourism Park covering an area of around 6.14 hectares includes facilities, such as a square, a flower garden, an inner traffic system, a lighting system, and more. The construction project was kicked off on December 20, 2022, at a total capital of VND70 billion.

Inaugurated on May 18, the project is expected to be developed as a tourist area to meet the demand for the entertainment of the local people and visitors, contributing to the city’s socioeconomic development.