Hoc Mon District inaugurates ecotourism park, new road

Vice Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (2nd, L) attends the inauguration ceremony for Hoc Mon Ecotourism Park on May 18. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoc Mon Ecotourism Park covering an area of around 6.14 hectares includes facilities, such as a square, a flower garden, an inner traffic system, a lighting system, and more. The construction project was kicked off on December 20, 2022, at a total capital of VND70 billion.
The project is expected to be developed as a tourist area to meet the demand for the entertainment of the local people and visitors, contributing to the city’s socioeconomic development.
Vice Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (C) visits Hoc Mon Ecotourism Park (Photo: SGGP)
|Vice Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (C) attends the inauguration ceremony for Tan Hiep 9 road in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)
The construction project of the one-kilometer Tan Hiep road was started in the middle of 2022 and completed at the end of April this year with a cost of more than VND58 billion.
According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District Nguyen Van Tuyen, the starting point of Tan Hiep 9 road is from Huynh Thi Mai Street and ends at an intersection with Do Van Day Street, connecting with transport and drainage systems and reducing traffic accident and environmental pollution.
|Tan Hiep 9 road in Hoc Mon District (Photo: SGGP)