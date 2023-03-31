Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards

|
Hoang Thuy Linh (3rd, L), Khac Hung (2nd, L) and the DTAP at the awarding ceremony of Devotion Music Awards 2023 (Photo: SGGP)
The artist was honored with titles, including “Best Female Singer of the Year”, “Best Album of the Year” for the work called “Link” and “Best Music Video of the Year” for the MV “Gieo que” (Casting coin).
The “Best Male Singer of the Year” award went to Tung Duong. Musician Khac Hung was honored with the title “Composer of the Year”.
The DTAP team including Thinh Kainz, Kata Tran and Tung Cedrus, was named the “Best Producer of the Year” while the “Best New Artist” belonged to Mono.
|
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh and musician Khac Hung
|Singer Hoang Thuy Linh speaks at the awarding ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
The “Series of Programs of the Year” was pop singer My Tam’s live concert, Tri Am (Soulmate) marking her 20-year career in music.
In the sports category, the “Sports achievement of the year” went to the Vietnamese national women's football team that secured a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time ever.
Attacking midfielder Khuat Van Khang won the “Young face in sports of the year” award, and runner Nguyen Thi Oanh took the “Face in sports of the year”.
|
The DTAP team is named the “Best Producer of the Year”. (Photo: SGGP)
|A representative of singer Mono (C) receives the “Best New Artist” award. (Photo: SGGP)
It is the first year that the awards were based on votes by fans via the Bvote system and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that are digital assets based on blockchain technology.
Launched in 2005, Devotion Music Awards is an annual event which is organized by the The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports and Culture) Newspaper. Award winners are selected by journalists from different newspapers and magazines throughout the country. These honorary awards are usually bestowed on singers, musicians, musical performances and albums that have made outstanding contributions to Vietnamese music.
This year’s 17th edition of its kind saw awards in the field of sports.
|
A presentative of singer Tung Duong (L) receives the “Best Male Singer of the Year” award. (Photo: SGGP)
|Musician Khac Hung represents pop singer My Tam to get the “Series of Programs of the Year” title. (Photo: SGGP)
|Singer Hoang Thuy Linh and her team take the “Best Album of the Year” award for the work called “Link”. (Photo: SGGP)
|Veteran musician Duong Thu (L) congratulates Khac Hung. (Photo: SGGP)
|The DTAP team speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
|The “Sports achievement of the year” goes to the Vietnamese national women's football team that secured a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time ever. (Photo: SGGP)
|Attacking midfielder Khuat Van Khang (C) wins the “Young face in sports of the year” award. (Photo: SGGP)
|Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh (C) receives the “Face in sports of the year” award. (Photo: SGGP)