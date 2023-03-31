Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards

Pop singer Hoang Thuy Linh won three prizes at the annual Devotion Music Awards 2023 which ended at HCMC Opera House on March 30.

The artist was honored with titles, including “Best Female Singer of the Year”, “Best Album of the Year” for the work called “Link” and “Best Music Video of the Year” for the MV “Gieo que” (Casting coin).

The “Best Male Singer of the Year” award went to Tung Duong. Musician Khac Hung was honored with the title “Composer of the Year”.

The DTAP team including Thinh Kainz, Kata Tran and Tung Cedrus, was named the “Best Producer of the Year” while the “Best New Artist” belonged to Mono.

The “Series of Programs of the Year” was pop singer My Tam’s live concert, Tri Am (Soulmate) marking her 20-year career in music.

In the sports category, the “Sports achievement of the year” went to the Vietnamese national women's football team that secured a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time ever.

Attacking midfielder Khuat Van Khang won the “Young face in sports of the year” award, and runner Nguyen Thi Oanh took the “Face in sports of the year”.

It is the first year that the awards were based on votes by fans via the Bvote system and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that are digital assets based on blockchain technology.

Launched in 2005, Devotion Music Awards is an annual event which is organized by the The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports and Culture) Newspaper. Award winners are selected by journalists from different newspapers and magazines throughout the country. These honorary awards are usually bestowed on singers, musicians, musical performances and albums that have made outstanding contributions to Vietnamese music.

This year’s 17th edition of its kind saw awards in the field of sports.