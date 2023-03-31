SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards

SGGPO
Pop singer Hoang Thuy Linh won three prizes at the annual Devotion Music Awards 2023 which ended at HCMC Opera House on March 30.
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 1

Hoang Thuy Linh (3rd, L), Khac Hung (2nd, L) and the DTAP at the awarding ceremony of Devotion Music Awards 2023 (Photo: SGGP)

The artist was honored with titles, including “Best Female Singer of the Year”, “Best Album of the Year” for the work called “Link” and “Best Music Video of the Year” for the MV “Gieo que” (Casting coin).

The “Best Male Singer of the Year” award went to Tung Duong. Musician Khac Hung was honored with the title “Composer of the Year”.

The DTAP team including Thinh Kainz, Kata Tran and Tung Cedrus, was named the “Best Producer of the Year” while the “Best New Artist” belonged to Mono.

Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 2

Singer Hoang Thuy Linh and musician Khac Hung
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 3
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh speaks at the awarding ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Series of Programs of the Year” was pop singer My Tam’s live concert, Tri Am (Soulmate) marking her 20-year career in music.

In the sports category, the “Sports achievement of the year” went to the Vietnamese national women's football team that secured a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time ever.

Attacking midfielder Khuat Van Khang won the “Young face in sports of the year” award, and runner Nguyen Thi Oanh took the “Face in sports of the year”.

Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 4

The DTAP team is named the “Best Producer of the Year”. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 5
A representative of singer Mono (C) receives the “Best New Artist” award. (Photo: SGGP)

It is the first year that the awards were based on votes by fans via the Bvote system and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that are digital assets based on blockchain technology.

Launched in 2005, Devotion Music Awards is an annual event which is organized by the The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports and Culture) Newspaper. Award winners are selected by journalists from different newspapers and magazines throughout the country. These honorary awards are usually bestowed on singers, musicians, musical performances and albums that have made outstanding contributions to Vietnamese music.

This year’s 17th edition of its kind saw awards in the field of sports.

Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 6

A presentative of singer Tung Duong (L) receives the “Best Male Singer of the Year” award. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 7
Musician Khac Hung represents pop singer My Tam to get the “Series of Programs of the Year” title. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 8
Singer Hoang Thuy Linh and her team take the “Best Album of the Year” award for the work called “Link”. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 9
Veteran musician Duong Thu (L) congratulates Khac Hung. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 10
The DTAP team speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 11
The “Sports achievement of the year” goes to the Vietnamese national women's football team that secured a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time ever. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 12
Attacking midfielder Khuat Van Khang (C) wins the “Young face in sports of the year” award. (Photo: SGGP)
Hoang Thuy Linh wins great prizes at 2023 Devotion Music Awards ảnh 13
Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh (C) receives the “Face in sports of the year” award. (Photo: SGGP)
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

evotion Music Awards Hoang Thuy Linh Best Female Singer of the Year Sports achievement of the year Vietnamese national women's football team The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports and Culture) Newspaper

Other news

Photo Gallery

Some 3,000 people join Ao Dai parade in HCMC

It is estimated at least 3,000 people joined the Ao Dai parade yesterday at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 within the framework of the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2023.