Ho Chi Minh City’s stages get ready for an exciting year ahead

Ho Chi Minh City's stages enter the 2025 performing season with great enthusiasm and anticipation, as this year marks many significant national and city anniversaries.

There is also an expected increase in public demand for high-quality performances. In addition, the theatrical industry has found its development direction by focusing on exploring themes featuring rich cultural identity and national history.

A scene in the cai luong classic play titled Nguoi ven do (People live in the suburban area) (Photo: SGGP)

The cai luong (Vietnamese reformed opera) plays, dramas, dancing, puppetry, and circus performances have recently successfully exploited glorious historical events and famous historical figures and honored the tradition of resistance against foreign invaders. In addition, the productions have cleverly showcased elegant presentations and new ideas that are highly relevant to current issues and utilize modern equipment to deliver their messages. All of this contributes to creating performances that are not only rich in educational content but also have high aesthetic and entertainment values.

One of the notable examples is the cai luong classic play titled Nguoi ven do (People live in the suburban area), which was revived by New Dai Viet Cai Luong Theater. The play was launched by Sai Gon Cai Luong Theater 1 in 1976. Therefore, there are many differences in how various generations of audiences perceive performances.

Therefore, the acting style and the stage presentation need to evolve, while the plays must delve deeper into the plots and develop new technologies such as LED screen projection and Gauze projectors to create interactive 3D visualizations to attract audiences.

The attractive revival of the revolutionary struggle of the people from the 18 Betel Garden Village in Hoc Mon District evoked strong feelings in the audience, especially young people.

The use of new technologies also allows screenwriters and directors to unleash their creativity to create unique works. In the past, insiders of the stage industry faced difficulties and challenges in exploiting themes related to the sea and islands. However, with modern technology, it is now possible to capture the intensity of the sea and create a more realistic and immersive experience for audiences.

At the end of 2024, Tran Huu Trang Theater presented to devotees the play titled San Ho Do (Red Coral), directed by People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau, telling a story about resilient naval soldiers who work in border, sea, and island areas to safeguard national sovereignty over airspace and waters, using LED screen projection and Gauze Projector to create interactive 3D visualizations to attract audiences.

Honoring history and national culture

One of the notable features of the city's stage sector is the deep exploration of difficult topics, especially historical plays, such as Luu Vong (exile) cai luong play about Le Quynh, a loyal official of the Le Dynasty by Hong Lac Xuan Company, Thuong cong Ta quan Le Van Duyet- Nguoi mang 9 an tu (Marshal Le Van Duyet - Nine Death Sentences) by Idecaf Theater, and Dong Chi (Comradeship) by the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association.

According to playwright Hoang Song Viet from New Dai Viet Cai Luong Theater, the trend of developing traditional cultural and historical topics is a highly effective direction. It helps draw new viewers by collaborating with districts and units that have a demand for organizing performances to serve the public and soldiers.

If effective cooperation can be established, the art troupes will be able to boldly invest in creating many new and large-scale performances that focus on content, artistic and aesthetic values, and meeting the demands of audiences, playwright Hoang Song Viet added.

Director of Idecaf Theater Huynh Anh Tuan said that the theater is preparing to stage the musical entitled Nhung Co Gai Sai Gon (The Girls of Saigon) honoring the women of Saigon—Ho Chi Minh City from 1975 to the present, and historical plays targeting audiences of various age groups.

A series of theatrical works featuring rich cultural identity and national history has already been released and will be launched in the coming time, contributing to adding fresh and distinctive colors to the city’s art and culture and celebrating major events and anniversaries of the country and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh