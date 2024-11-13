First HCMC Theater Festival 2024 opens

The first HCMC Theater Festival 2024 opened on November 12 at the municipal Opera House with the participation of State-owned and private theaters throughout the city.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, L) and People’s Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, Head of the Performing Arts Department (3rd, R) offer flowers to jury members. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is one of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and honoring outstanding contributors of the HCMC stage.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan, Deputy Head of the Southern Standing Agency of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Pham Quy Trong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen, Director Lee Jung Nam, Head of Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Busan Theater Association, People's Artist Trinh Thuy Mui, President of the Vietnam Stage Artists' Association, People’s Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, Head of the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and People’s Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, Head of the Performing Arts Department (L) (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) receives Director Lee Jung Nam, Head of Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Busan Theater Association. (Photo: SGGP)

The first HCMC Theater Festival 2024 themed “Southern Aspiration” is organized by the Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the Vietnam Stage Artists’ Association (VSAA), the HCMC Stage Association, and relevant departments and units. It will run until November 29.

This year's festival attracts 20 State-owned and private theaters in the city with more than 300 artists. The event will showcase 25 plays covering a wide range of themes, including history, revolutionary tradition, literature, comedy, detective, social issues, and children.

The festival aims to seek good plays with high aesthetic value and creativity, and outstanding acting skills of performers and assess the achievements and quality of the city's performing arts activities, contributing to directing arts activities and encouraging theaters to enhance the quality of plays.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai (L) and Director Lee Jung Nam, Head of Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Busan Theater Association (Photo: SGGP)

The jury includes People’s Artists Tran Minh Ngoc, Giang Manh Ha, Le Khanh, and Trung Hieu, Meritorious Artists Ca Le Hong and Cong Ninh, and Scriptwriter Nguyen Thu Phuong.

On the opening day of the first HCMC Theater Festival 2024, the Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the HCMC Stage Association opened a photo exhibition at Lam Son Park in District 1 to introduce participating dramas and artists of the 20 State-owned and private theaters.

In addition, another display presented 60 pictures featuring the history and development of HCMC’s drama.

HCMC's leaders and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the first HCMC Theater Festival 2024 at the municipal Opera House. (Photo: SGGP)

People’s Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, Head of the Performing Arts Department (R), and People's Artist, Director Tran Minh Ngoc (C) and Meritorious Artist Ca Le Hong (L) (Photo: SGGP)

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

A drama performed by the 5B Small Theater (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan and People's Artist Trinh Thuy Mui, President of the Vietnam Stage Artists' Association offer flowers to representatives of the theaters. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's leaders and jury members (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports, People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy speaks at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition at Lam Son Park in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

