HCMC developed into creative city with cultural identities

The city of the seventh art

A performance of the collection of Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) titled "Colors of heritage" by designer Nam Tuyen

Film premieres organized as movie parties have gradually become familiar to the audience in Ho Chi Minh City. Audiences were stunned by a vast salt field at the premiere of the film Hai Muoi. Meanwhile, the film Linh Mieu (The Cat) provided the audience with images of the ancient capital of Hue. In addition, the movie “Cong Tu Bac Lieu” (The Prince of Bac Lieu) revived the old Saigon.

This vibrancy partly reflects the growing professionalism and ambition to transform Ho Chi Minh City into a film hub, striving to become a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and assert the city's position on the regional and global film map.

Attracting the community to participate in cultural activities is an important criterion for joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, with the city's film industry serving as a vivid example. Over the past few decades, the socialization model has created a diverse and vibrant film ecosystem with more than 800 businesses operating in the sector, with private enterprises accounting for over 99 percent.

In 2024, over 80 percent of domestic films were produced by filmmakers in Ho Chi Minh City. With more than 50 cinema complexes and a market share of about 40 percent, the city's contribution to the overall development of the market is significant. The recognition of cinema as one of the eight key areas in the project on developing HCMC’s cultural industry until 2030 demonstrates the city's long-term vision of building a strong and sustainable film industry.

The bustling atmosphere of a cinematic city has been maintained throughout the year with various film festivals such as European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival, Italian Film Festival, Japanese Film Festival, and Science Film Festival. In addition, film competitions, training activities, workshops, casting, film premieres, and film productions take place continuously, creating a dynamic and integrated filmmaking community. Multi-billion-dollar film locations, thousands of figurants, enthusiasm, and professionalism have created a thriving film hub.

Evoking creative undercurrents

At GENfest 2024 music festival

The 4th “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024) took place in Nguyen Hue walking street on December 13-15 with the participation of more than 250 well-known local and international artists. Besides music performances, the music festival will also bring a series of exciting activities to visitors. After five years of organizing, HOZO has become an annual significant music festival in Vietnam, gradually making its mark on the global music festival map, aiming to become a mega festival with diverse experiences.

People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, said that HOZO has shown changes every year, such as the music style of the performances and advanced technology. There were also seminars on the music industry in Ho Chi Minh City.

“Ho Do” is expected to become an annual music festival imbued with Vietnamese cultural identities and a venue for domestic and foreign visitors, affirming its position on the map of international music festivals. The music festival is invested in and organized by the municipal government with the goal of promoting Vietnamese music in the international music market as well as bringing the world’s music closer to Vietnamese audiences. The event is expected to affirm its position on the map of international music festivals and become a venue for domestic and foreign visitors.

The imprint of creativity in Ho Chi Minh City's cultural activities aligns with global trends. At the end of 2024, Tran Huu Trang Theater presented to devotees the play titled San Ho Do (Red Coral), directed by People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau, using LED screen projection and Gauze Projector to create interactive 3D visualizations to attract audiences. In fact, since 2020, the use of LED and Hologram Gauze projection techniques has enhanced the theatrical experience, allowing the audience to engage with the play in a three-dimensional space.

In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has become a "promised land" for many international artists, an attractive destination for world circuit tours, and a venue for world-class music events. The GENfest 2024 music festival with the theme of "Street in the City" attracted 57 artists from Vietnam and South Korea and created truly festive musical experiences. GENfest featured spectacular music parties with a lineup of top-tier artists and performances incorporating the latest technologies, creating an ecosystem of unique cultural and artistic streets in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City regularly participates in the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, not only to promote the culture, history, and people of the city and Vietnam through publications carefully prepared but also to learn the experience of organizing a book fair. Participation in prestigious and large-scale book fairs is especially significant as Ho Chi Minh City plans to host its first International Book Fair in 2026, aiming to promote its image as a city with a rich tradition of reading and a deep love for books.

Director of the HOZO music festival, musician Huy Tuan remembered the early days of organizing HOZO with a lack of experience, funds, and technology. As of now, the international music festival has gained a reputation and received a significant investment with the participation of world music artists.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh