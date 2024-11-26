First Ho Chi Minh City Theater Festival 2024: Colors of emotions

The first Ho Chi Minh City Theater Festival 2024 themed “Southern Aspiration” featuring the vibrant vitality of the city’s dramatic arts, has left a deep impression on the audience.

Many high-quality works

One of the unique features of the first Ho Chi Minh City Theater Festival 2024 is that the art troupes have not performed at some theaters. Instead, the artistic council visited each stage to enjoy performances and evaluate the quality of the items. It provides advantages for the companies to perform on their own stages where artists are familiar with the stage design, sound, lighting, and especially the space. There is no urgency in organizing, arranging, and performing. Therefore, the artistic quality of the plays has been highly acknowledged.

Notable among the performances are historical and revolutionary plays, such as Thuong cong Ta quan Le Van Duyet—Nguoi mang 9 an tu (Marshal Le Van Duyet—Nine Death Sentences) by Idecaf Theater, Dong Chi (comradeship) by the HCMC Stage Association, Khat vong hoa binh (aspiration for peace) by Ho Chi Minh City Drama Theater, Canh Dong Ruc Lua (The Burning Field) by Quoc Thao Theater, Ngay ay Cong Troi (The day at Heaven’s gate) by Trinh Kim Chi Theater, and others.

High artistic and literary plays have also attracted audiences, such as Con me cuoi cung (The Last Insensibleness) by Hoang Thai Thanh State and Giang Huong by Thien Dang Theater with the participation of veteran artists, such as Meritorious Artist Thanh Loc, Huu Chau, Thanh Hoi, Ai Nhu, Tuyet Thu, Le Khanh, Tuan Khai, Tri Quang.

There are also entertaining works showcasing the diversity of Ho Chi Minh City’s theaters, consisting of Ma Oi! Ut dia (Mom! Your Youngest Daughter Came Home) by Idecaf Theater, Dem Vuon Hu (Night of the Howling) and Ben Lua Long (The Harbor of the Heart) by 5B Small Theater, Dut Day To Chung (Broken Thread of Love) and Bong Canh Co (Canh Co Flowers) by Hong Van Stage, and more.

The play titled Cu Lao Day Song (The Island with Rough Waves) by young director Tuyet Mai based on a short story by writer Nguyen Ngoc Tu was highly appreciated as a unique work portraying the local friendly, affectionate, and generous people in the Mekong Delta region.

Promoting values and professionalism

A scene in the drama titled "Giang Huong" by Thien Dang Theater (Photo: SGGP)

However, there are still a few low-quality plays reflecting a lack of seriousness of some units and individuals in the festival.

People's Artist Tran Ngoc Giau said that the stage must be the theater of life, not only showing performing technique, skills, and arts but also carrying the breath of life and reflecting profound and humane perspectives on the past, present, and future. Therefore, beyond passion, love for the career, and artistic enthusiasm, those who work in the theater must have technical skills, expertise, talent, style, and professionalism to offer the best of theatrical art to the audience and introduce the vitality of Ho Chi Minh City's theater today.

The first Ho Chi Minh City Theater Festival 2024 have taken place on November 12-29 with the participation of state-owned and private theaters throughout the city.

The event organized by the Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the Vietnam Stage Artists’ Association (VSAA), the Ho Chi Minh City Stage Association, and relevant departments and units is one of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and honoring outstanding contributors of the HCMC stage.

This year's festival attracts 20 state-owned and private theaters in the city with more than 300 artists. The event showcases 25 plays covering a wide range of themes, including history, revolutionary tradition, literature, comedy, detective, social issues, and children.

The festival also includes an exhibition showcasing outstanding achievements and activities of Ho Chi Minh City’s stage at Lam Son Park in District 1, exchanges, and others.

The award ceremony of the first Ho Chi Minh City Theater Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 29.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh