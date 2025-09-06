Ho Chi Minh City, Yamaguchi Prefecture (Japan) boost new cooperation initiatives

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the City People’s Council Vo Van Minh on September 5 had a working session with a delegation of Yamaguchi Prefecture from Japan, led by Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa.

During the working session, Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa thanked the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for the warm and respectful reception extended to the delegation.

Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa noted that Yamaguchi Prefecture possesses significant industrial development potential, attracting leading Japanese corporations such as Hitachi, companies manufacturing high-speed rail carriages, and other key strategic industries.

He also highlighted that Yamaguchi is the hometown of eight Japanese Prime Ministers, including the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who made significant contributions to the development of Vietnam–Japan cooperation.

According to Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa, during this visit and working session, he was impressed by Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamism, development potential, and role as an economic hub.

He expressed the hope that both sides would continue to explore new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in sectors in which Ho Chi Minh City has strengths and Yamaguchi has interests.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (R) presents a commemorative gift to Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Governor also respectfully invited Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders to visit Yamaguchi to engage in direct dialogue and to promote specific, practical and impactful cooperation initiatives.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Chairman of the City People’s Council Vo Van Minh thanked Governor Muraoka and the delegation for this visit to the city at a time when Ho Chi Minh City is actively promoting multiple international cooperation initiatives.

The Chairman of the City People’s Council also affirmed that on the foundation of the friendly relations previously established between Yamaguchi Prefecture and former Binh Duong Province, Ho Chi Minh City sees significant opportunities to broaden cooperation with Yamaguchi, especially in economic, trade, investment, tourism and high-quality workforce training sectors.

Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes and encourages Yamaguchi enterprises to enhance their investments, contributing to the city’s development and further strengthening the cooperative and friendly ties between the two localities, as well as between Vietnam and Japan more broadly.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong