Ho Chi Minh City, Shenyang (China) hold great potential for cooperation

The visit of Shenyang delegation to Ho Chi Minh City presents an important opportunity for the authorities and enterprises of both localities to foster exchanges and cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and tourism. 

On the afternoon of September 3, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee had a working session with Mr. Li Qiang, Vice Mayor of Shenyang City, Liaoning Province (China).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha receives Vice Mayor of Shenyang City, Liaoning Province (China) Mr. Li Qiang. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

The working session was held within the framework of the Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo (ITE HCMC) 2025 and the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Asia Pacific Cities (TPO).

Vice Mayor of Shenyang City Li Qiang expressed high appreciation for the openness and spirit of cooperation demonstrated by the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City in strengthening exchanges and connectivity with Chinese localities.

He affirmed that since the establishment of friendship in 1999, the partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and Shenyang City has enjoyed steady and fruitful growth.

In his introduction about Shenyang City, Vice Mayor Li Qiang highlighted the city’s position as one of China’s leading centers for economy, culture, transportation and commerce.

He noted its strong advantages in advanced equipment manufacturing, digital transformation, semiconductors, the automotive production and electronics; as well as its strategic role as a dynamic hub within China’s modern industrial development.

He also extended congratulations to Ho Chi Minh City on its recent boundary adjustment, elevating the city to a megacity.

Besides that, Vice Mayor Li Qiang proposed that the two sides strengthen cooperation in Shenyang’s sectors of advantage, particularly in high-technology industries such as semiconductor manufacturing and the automotive sector.

The delegates pose for a commemorative photograph. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

Conveying congratulations to the Party Committee, authorities and people of Shenyang on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha highlighted that the visit of the Shenyang delegation provides a valuable opportunity for the authorities and enterprises of both localities to further promote exchanges and cooperation in trade, economy and tourism.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha agreed with the cooperation proposals, emphasizing that the commonalities in economic, cultural and social structures between Ho Chi Minh City and Shenyang City create favorable opportunities for advancing collaboration in science, technology and digital transformation.

Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes and stands ready to provide favorable conditions for enterprises and international partners, including those from China, to explore opportunities for cooperation, investment and business in the city, added Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong

