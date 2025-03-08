Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City women promote spirits of dynamism and creativity

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union this morning held a gathering to commemorate the 115th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8, 1910 –2025) and the 1985th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) Uprising (40–2025).

Additionally, a mass Ao dai (the traditional dress of women in Vietnam) dance performance, themed “Vietnamese Ao dai – – Reaching New Heights” also took place on the morning of March 8.

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union this morning hosts a gathering to commemorate the 115th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8, 1910 –2025) and the 1985th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) Uprising (40–2025). (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The event was attended by heroic Vietnamese mothers and distinguished guests, including Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, former Vice President of Vietnam; Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee along with former city leaders and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and President of Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Pham Thi Thanh Hien warmly inquire and present flowers and gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In her speech at the gathering, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le reviewed the traditions and noble characteristics of Vietnamese women.

In recent years, under the leadership, support and collaboration of government at various levels and organizations, the women of Ho Chi Minh City have increasingly demonstrated their potential and creativity, contributing significantly to all aspects of social life. Their efforts have played a crucial role in the city's political, economic, cultural, social, security and defense achievements.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc grant the Emulation Flag for Excellence to the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le noted that the women’s unions at all levels, from the city to the grassroots, should focus on innovating communication and advocacy efforts to encourage members to actively participate in women's movements and union activities in the coming period, thereby strengthening the union’s role in protecting the legitimate rights and interests of women and children.

Additionally, they need to further provide financial support and livelihood assistance for disadvantaged women, particularly those from low-income and near-poor households.

Former Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presents Certificates of Merit to individuals with their outstanding achievements. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the gathering, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Pham Thi Thanh Hien launched a special emulation campaign to celebrate major national and city events in 2025.

She also called on women's unions at all levels and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union to actively participate in the year's key initiatives and emulation movements set by both the Vietnam Women’s Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

Here are some photos at the gathering this morning.

A mass Ao dai (the traditional dress of women in Vietnam) dance performance takes palce on March 8 morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, the Vietnam Women's Union Central Committee granted the Emulation Flag for Excellence to the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and presented Certificates of Merit to five units for their excellent achievements, leading five emulation groups within the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union.

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Standing Committee also handed over Certificates of Merit to 50 individuals for their outstanding contributions to the "One Initiative per Day" emulation movement for union officers in the 2023–2025 period.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

