Ho Chi Minh City, Vientiane Capital deepen ties

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee yesterday welcomed a delegation from Vientiane (Laos) headed by Athsaphangthong Siphandone, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee cum Mayor of Vientiane Capital.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (R) gifts Mayor Athsaphangthong Siphandone

At the reception, Mayor Athsaphangthong Siphandone expressed his gratitude to the Ho Chi Minh City government for the invitation and warm welcome extended to the delegation on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Mayor Athsaphangthong Siphandone reiterated the enduring friendship between the two cities and expressed his high regard for their past cooperation. He then talked about an overview of Vientiane's socio-economic development, highlighting the significant achievements resulting from the collaborative efforts between Vientiane and Ho Chi Minh City. He further proposed an extension of the existing memorandum of understanding between the two sides.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his deep appreciation for the growing warmth, friendship, and camaraderie between the two nations, particularly between the two cities. Given the strong and positive history of this relationship, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee agreed to initiate preparations for an extension of cooperation between the two sides. This extension will particularly emphasize providing scholarships for Lao students and advancing the beef cattle breeding project in Vientiane.

To maximize effectiveness, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the new collaboration should adhere to the principles of substance and efficiency, focusing on key domains and capitalizing on the strengths and distinctive capabilities of both countries.

Additionally, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the southern largest metropolis maintains strengths in administrative modernization and digital technologies, and stands ready to partner with and support Vientiane in implementing the governmental transformation outlined by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital.

Thanking the support from Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc in enhancing collaboration between the two parties, particularly in agriculture and education, Mayor Athsaphangthong Siphandone fully agreed with Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc's perspective, emphasizing the importance of both sides further exploring and leveraging each other's strengths. Moreover, he hoped that cooperation between Laos and Vietnam to continue flourishing and enduring indefinitely.

By Xuan Hanh-Translated by Anh Quan