Ho Chi Minh City to promote clean agricultural products

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association held a conference reviewing five years of implementing Resolution No. 14-NQ/HNDTW dated December 29, 2021, issued by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union.

On November 11, the conference also included a discussion on the production and consumption of clean agricultural products in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association Nguyen Thanh Trung speaks at the conference.

In his concluding remarks at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association Nguyen Thanh Trung noted that over the past five years, from 2021 to 2025, coordination between the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association and relevant departments has deepened.

The city has built and maintained multiple models of clean agriculture, organic farming, high-tech agriculture and production according to VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards.

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association identified 2025–2030 as a crucial period to achieve breakthroughs and announced the implementation of the program “Promoting Clean Agricultural Products in Ho Chi Minh City, 2025–2030.”

