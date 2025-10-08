Ho Chi Minh City to host Vietnam–Cambodia Business Forum 2025

The Vietnam–Cambodia Business Forum 2025 is scheduled to be held in HCMC on October 11, celebrating the Vietnamese Entrepreneur's Day (October 13) and the 72nd anniversary of the National Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia (November 9, 1953–2025).

The event is co-organized by the Central Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter, and the Vietnam–Cambodia Business Club at both central and city levels.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Convention Center, 202 Hoang Van Thu Street, in the former district of Phu Nhuan, and is expected to gather around 120 delegates, including leaders from ministries, government agencies, local authorities, friendship organizations, and business representatives from both countries.

The forum serves as a platform for the Vietnamese and Cambodian business communities to meet directly, exchange ideas, address challenges, and explore opportunities for expanded cooperation. It will also include presentations on trade and investment activities by Vietnamese and Ho Chi Minh City-based enterprises in Cambodia throughout 2024 and the early months of 2025—and vice versa.

Notably, during the open discussion session, businesses from both countries will exchange views on legal frameworks and new regulations related to investment and import–export activities and offer concrete recommendations on support mechanisms and the resolution of existing challenges.

According to the organizers, all feedback and proposals shared at the forum will be compiled and submitted to the governments and relevant ministries of both countries, with the aim of fostering a more favorable business environment and enabling enterprises to fully realize their cooperation potential.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh