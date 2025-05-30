Ho Chi Minh City to host Legends Tour in November

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, received Mr. Ryan Howsam, Chairman of the Legends Tour, during his visit to the city on the afternoon of May 30.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee (5th,R), receives Mr. Ryan Howsam, Chairman of the Legends Tour (7th,L). (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Vice Chairman of the city Vo Van Hoan noted that golf has been present in Ho Chi Minh City for more than 25 years and has increasingly gained popularity across various social groups. A growing number of businesses are showing interest in investing in the sport, and golf tourism is emerging as a prominent trend offering promising opportunities for the city’s economic development.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan emphasized that hosting the Legends Tour in Ho Chi Minh City is a great honor for the city. He affirmed that local authorities are committed to working closely with organizers to ensure the tournament’s success in November 2025.

The event, he noted, is not only a gathering of legendary golf figures from around the world but also a strategic opportunity to promote the image of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam to a global audience. It will serve as a platform for enhancing cultural exchange, tourism, trade, and investment. The city aims to position the Legends Tour as one of its flagship sports and diplomatic events in 2025.

Mr. Ryan Howsam stated that the Legends Tour has hosted tournaments in 21 countries, emphasizing that the event is not only about sports but also places great importance on community engagement.

The Legends Tour is an official golf circuit for athletes aged over 50 and is recognized as one of the leading professional golf tours worldwide.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh