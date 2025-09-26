Business

Ho Chi Minh City to host Business Partner Cities (BPC) 2026 Roundtable

Ho Chi Minh City will host the 2026 Business Partner Cities (BPC 2026) Roundtable, announced Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh officially announced the information at the 2025 Business Partner Cities (BPC 2025) Roundtable held in Osaka, Japan on the afternoon of September 25.

The BPC Roundtable 2025 Osaka was attended by Osaka Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama, Melbourne Mayor Nicholas Reece, BPC Council Chairman Keiji Okamoto, as well as representatives from partner cities, including Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Shanghai (China), Manila (the Philippines), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hamburg (Germany), Tianjin (China), and other member organizations.

1-3554-1283.jpeg
Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, delivers remarks at the conference.

In his remarks at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh emphasized that by hosting the BPC 2026 Roundtable, Ho Chi Minh City reaches a key milestone, demonstrating its proactive engagement within the BPC network and providing an opportunity to showcase a modern, dynamic city with strong economic, cultural, scientific and technological potential.

Ho Chi Minh City is committed to collaborating with the BPC network to promote sustainable cooperation, support small and medium-sized enterprises, encourage innovation, and share urban development experiences.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City also extended an invitation to BPC members to attend the 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair, scheduled to take place alongside the conference, featuring approximately 750 booths and focusing on key sectors such as agriculture, food, technology, textiles and support services.

2-4172-8128.jpeg
The Ho Chi Minh City delegation visits the Vietnam Pavilion at Expo 2025.

On the same day, the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City toured the Vietnam Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, where Ho Chi Minh City collaborated to host the program ‘Ho Chi Minh City Days at Expo 2025,’ showcasing the new Ho Chi Minh City’s image following its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, and promoting its development potential and distinctive culture to the international community.

By Q. Thu – Translated by Huyen Huong

