Ho Chi Minh City tightens land subdivision rules

The HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Department has recently solicited feedback from 33 entities on a draft regulation governing land subdivision, consolidation, and minimum plot sizes within the city.



Accordingly, the latest draft stipulates that subdivision is applicable only to residential and agricultural land. Specifically, newly formed plots and remaining plots after subdivision (excluding areas designated for transportation infrastructure) must meet minimum size requirements.

As to residential plots

Zone 1 (comprising districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, Go Vap, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, and Tan Phu): the newly formed plot and the remaining plot must be at least 36 square meters, with a frontage width and plot depth of no less than 3 meters.

Zone 2 (comprising districts 7, 12, Binh Tan, Thu Duc City, and towns in suburban districts): the minimum size is 50 square meters with a frontage width and plot depth of at least 4 meters.

Zone 3 (comprising the suburban districts of Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Nha Be, and Can Gio, excluding their towns): the minimum size is 80 square meters with a frontage width and plot depth of at least 5 meters.

Regarding agricultural land

For annual crops and other agricultural land: the minimum size is 500 square meters;

For perennial crops, aquaculture, salt production, and concentrated livestock farming: the minimum size is 1,000 square meters.

Additionally, land subdivision and consolidation must ensure access to public roads and adequate provision of utilities such as water supply and drainage.

Prior to finalizing this draft regulation, the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment had sought input from various stakeholders. The department then incorporated these suggestions into the current draft.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam