Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, ULAW launch 2027 Vietnam Legal Elite Award

The 2027 Vietnam Legal Elite Award will honor individuals for their outstanding contributions to legal education, academic research and lawmaking, recognizing scholarly excellence and practical impact on the country's legal system.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City University of Law and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper attend the award launch ceremony on the afternoon of November 9.

The launch ceremony for the award's second edition was held on the afternoon of November 9, jointly organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City University of Law (ULAW).

Attendees included Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Dr. Le Truong Son, Rector of ULAW; Mr. Nguyen Duc Hien, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Associate Professor Dr. Vu Van Nhiem and Associate Professor Dr. Tran Viet Dung, both vice rectors of ULAW; as well as representatives of government agencies, organizations, and sponsoring partners.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Media Group and Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, speaks at the launch event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van said Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, as a media partner and communications sponsor of the award, would mobilize its print, digital, and other multimedia platforms to bring the initiative to a wider national audience.

He stressed that the newspaper's communications efforts would not only introduce and honor outstanding individuals but also bring valuable legal research, initiatives, and contributions to the legal field closer to the public. The newspaper will maintain coverage throughout the award process to strengthen the initiative's visibility, credibility, and influence nationwide, he said.

Representatives of media organizations attend the announcement and launch ceremony for the second Vietnam Legal Elite Award, the 2027 edition.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van also expressed hope that other media organizations attending the ceremony would work closely with the organizers to maximize the effectiveness of communications and help spread the award's values across society.

Dr. Le Truong Son said the decision to launch the 2027 edition on November 9, Vietnam Law Day, carried a broader message: honoring those who help build the country's legal framework also means promoting respect for the rule of law and a commitment to serving the community.

Dr. Le Truong Son, Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Law

Reflecting on the role of legal education, Dr. Le Truong Son said law lecturers should help students understand not only the wording of legal provisions but also their practical significance for ordinary citizens.

Behind a lecture that clarifies the real-world implications of a legal provision, or a recommendation to amend an unsuitable regulation, there are often years of research and engagement with practical realities, he said.

Colleagues and students are often best placed to appreciate the value of such painstaking work, he added.

As a key institution for legal education in Vietnam, ULAW hopes the award will encourage the sharing of valuable research, the dissemination of practical initiatives and greater opportunities for students at universities nationwide to learn from established legal scholars and practitioners.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the announcement and launch ceremony for the 2027 Vietnam Legal Elite Award on the afternoon of November 9.

Four categories at the 2027 Vietnam Legal Elite Award For the 2027 edition, the organizers have identified three priorities: refining the selection criteria and procedures, expanding the nationwide nomination network, and increasing public awareness of outstanding contributions so that fellow academics, students and the wider community can learn from and build on them. Candidates will be evaluated based on nomination dossiers and supporting evidence of their contributions, with particular attention to academic value, practical effectiveness and broader influence. Delegates attend the announcement and launch ceremony for the 2027 Vietnam Legal Elite Award, jointly organized by Ho Chi Minh City University of Law and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, on the afternoon of November 9. The submission, assessment and recognition process will follow established regulations, with an emphasis on transparency, openness and impartiality. The organizers said the award's long-term development would depend on the academic quality and substantive value of the contributions being recognized. Four award categories will be presented: Innovation Award: Recognizes individuals whose legal research has demonstrated significant practical value, been successfully applied, and delivered tangible results in Vietnam.

Dedication Award: Honors individuals at legal education institutions who have made sustained, long-term contributions, established foundational values, and exerted a far-reaching influence on Vietnam's legal profession.

Achievement Award: Recognizes individuals with outstanding accomplishments in scientific research and lawmaking in Vietnam.

Pioneering Award: Honors individuals who have laid the groundwork for new research directions and created foundations for the development of modern legal scholarship in Vietnam. Eligible nominees must have been active in legal education, research, or lawmaking in Vietnam from 1976 to the present. Under the 2027 plan, no more than one individual will be honored in each category. Award recipients will receive a trophy and a cash prize in accordance with the organizers' regulations. Nominations open through February 21, 2027 The nomination and selection process is scheduled to run from November 9, 2026, through March 20, 2027. Nomination dossiers will be accepted from November 9, 2026, to February 21, 2027. From February 22-28, the organizers will compile submissions and verify their eligibility and completeness. The selection council will review, assess, and score the dossiers against professional criteria from March 1-12. From March 13-20, nominees will be consulted, and the procedures for formal award recognition will be completed. Nominations are expected to be submitted online through the award's official website, in accordance with instructions from the organizing committee. Agencies, organizations, and individuals interested in submitting nominations can contact the designated representatives listed in the organizers' announcement for the award regulations and further guidance. The award ceremony is tentatively scheduled for March 30, 2027, marking the 51st anniversary of ULAW's founding tradition and the 31st anniversary of the university adopting its current name. Four scholars honored in the 2026 edition The inaugural edition of the Vietnam Legal Elite Award recognized four prominent legal scholars for their contributions to research, education and the development of Vietnam's legal system. Innovation Award: Professor Dr. Dao Tri Uc, former Director of the Institute of State and Law. Professor Dr. Dao Tri Uc is regarded as one of Vietnam's leading scholars in the theory of the State and law. His extensive body of research has delivered significant practical value, helping shape the theoretical foundations and development directions of the country's legal system during the reform period. Dedication Award: Associate Professor Dr. Ha Hung Cuong, former Minister of Justice. Associate Professor Dr. Ha Hung Cuong was recognized for more than four decades of commitment to Vietnam's justice sector. During his tenure as minister, he helped promote respect for the rule of law and contributed to the development and implementation of major policies on legal and judicial reform, strengthening the effectiveness of State governance through law. Achievement Award: Professor Dr. Vo Khanh Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Council of Professors in Law. Professor Dr. Vo Khanh Vinh has made significant contributions to legal research through an extensive body of academic work with both theoretical and practical value. He has also helped advance multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research approaches, enriching and modernizing legal scholarship in Vietnam. Pioneering Award: Professor Dr. Do Van Dai, Vice Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Law. Professor Dr. Do Van Dai has made substantial contributions to legal research, teaching and the development of case law in Vietnam. He has also promoted international academic cooperation and encouraged innovative approaches to legal studies amid the country's growing international integration.

By Phuong Loan – Translated by Thuy Doan