Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City to host four-day New Year 2027 Countdown event

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City will host a four-day New Year countdown event from December 28-31 on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2026-11-09-luc-163528-2555-4890.png
Audiences attend a concert and countdown event on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street during the 2026 New Year holiday. (Photo: Provided by the Organizers)

The celebration stands out as a major cultural and entertainment highlight in the city's year-end lineup to mark the transition from 2026 to 2027.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has approved the staging of the 2027 countdown program along Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, stretching from Ton Duc Thang Street to Le Loi Street. Under the approved plan, the event will be executed ISEE Stage and Interior Production Joint Stock Company, authorized by the Ho Chi Minh City Football Joint Stock Company.

The municipal People's Committee assigned the Department of Culture and Sports to act as the primary liaison, coordinating with relevant authorities to guide and support the organizer. Concerned departments, agencies, and local administration units are responsible for providing guidance, licensing, inspection, and oversight to ensure the event complies with all regulations.

Ho Chi Minh City also plans to host a series of large-scale cultural and entertainment activities for the year-end season.

Among them is the "Say Hi 2027 - New Year Music Festival on the Saigon River Corridor," produced by DATVIET VAC Group Holdings. Carrying the message "Listening to the City's Story through the Language of Art," the program is scheduled to run from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on December 26.

The music night will feature 27 performing artists. A 10-minute artistic fireworks display, scheduled to begin at 11:20 p.m., will serve as the event's highlight. High-altitude fireworks will be launched from the Saigon Riverfront area in An Khanh Ward.

In addition, the music festival series will be staged across three locations, including the Saigon Riverfront Park, the Ravo Park area in An Khanh Ward, and the sidewalk along Ton Duc Thang Street leading into Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Saigon Ward.

At Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, a 30-minute segment of the program will also take place as part of the 6th Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival—"HO DO" 2026.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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New Year 2027 Countdown event Say Hi 2027 - New Year Music Festival music festival Ho Chi Minh City

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