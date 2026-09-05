Ho Chi Minh City scales up 'Digital Citizen Stations" to boost public services

Under the expansion scheme, Ho Chi Minh City aims to operate 100 stations by the end of 2026, bringing the total number of stations to 168 by the second quarter of 2027.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Police and representatives from GoTrust Company sign a joint plan to deploy and scale the "Digital Citizen Station" model. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security signed a joint plan with GoTrust Technology Solutions and Services Joint Stock Company on September 4 to roll out and scale up the "Digital Citizen Station" model across the southern metropolis.

The Digital Citizen Station is a free, multi-utility model offering centralized digital devices in residential areas, facilitating convenient access to public administrative services and essential utilities. To date, the initiative has recorded over 83,000 user engagements, including nearly 21,000 public service and utility transactions, alongside more than 62,000 health-check uses.

Currently, the stations support inquiries and applications for 201 administrative procedures, primarily focusing on residency registration, electronic identification, national ID cards, and civil status registration. Residents can also report public order and security issues, activate an emergency SOS button directly linked to ward police stations, or schedule appointments with local officers. Additionally, the system features end-to-end online tracking for traffic violation fines, significantly cutting travel time for citizens.

Senior Colonel Nguyen Dinh Duong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security speaks at the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Colonel Nguyen Dinh Duong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, emphasized that scaling up the model reflects a fundamental shift from "administrative management" to "administrative service," centering on citizens and businesses. The initiative also reinforces efforts to build a grassroots police force that remains close to and serves the public.

Beyond public administration, the kiosks offer daily payment processing for electricity, water, internet, tuition, and building management fees, alongside financial, banking, and telecommunications services. The integrated digital health module is expanding connections with 12 local hospitals and health centers, allowing residents to monitor basic vital signs, consult physicians online, schedule vaccinations, and access pharmaceutical services.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City Police announced a decision by the Ministry of Public Security recognizing the Digital Citizen Station model as a ministry-level administrative reform initiative.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Police presents a commitment board for deploying the Digital Citizen Station model in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents use services at the Digital Citizen Station located in CityLand Park Hills urban area, Go Vap Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang, Nguyen Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh