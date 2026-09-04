Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee establishes Party Building Commission

Ho Chi Minh City has established the Party Building Commission under the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee.

The Party Building Commission was established through the merger of the Organization Commission and the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission under the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a conference on the afternoon of September 3 to announce the establishment of the Party Building Commission and personnel decisions. The Party Committee also announced personnel decisions to strengthen the leadership and management team of its Party apparatus.

Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd, R), Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee (third from right), presents the decision establishing the Party Building Commission. Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh

Nguyen Van Duoc, Party Central Committee member, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, chaired the conference.

Under the decisions, Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee, was appointed concurrently as head of the Party Building Commission.

Ha Thi Hong Hai, former head of the Organization Commission, and Doan Truong Quang, former head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, were appointed deputy heads of the new commission.

The deputy heads of the two former commissions were also appointed deputy heads of the Party Building Commission.

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee also consolidated the personnel of its Office under the policy of integrating leadership positions.

Accordingly, Duong Hong Thang, a member of the Standing Committee and Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, was appointed concurrently as Chief of the Office of the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee. Mr. Pham Van Linh was appointed Deputy Chief.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said the organizational and personnel restructuring aimed to meet new requirements for Party-building leadership and direction while ensuring unified and effective leadership by the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc asked the newly established Party Building Commission and newly appointed officials to quickly stabilize the organization, uphold their sense of responsibility and proactively advise the Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee in leading and successfully implementing political tasks.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong