New computer room helps students in disadvantaged area

A new computer room has been handed over by SGGP Newspaper and Toshiko Company at the La Nga Village school site in La Da Commune, Lam Dong Province, providing over 100 students in a disadvantaged area with better access to learning opportunities.

Representatives of SGGP Newspaper, the program sponsor and La Da Commune authorities at the ceremony.

A new computer room has been handed over by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Toshiko Company at the La Nga Village school site in La Da Commune, Lam Dong Province, providing more than 100 students in a disadvantaged area with better access to learning opportunities.

On September 4, at the La Nga Village school site of La Da Primary and Secondary School in La Da Commune, Lam Dong Province, SGGP Newspaper, in coordination with the La Da Commune Party Committee, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and Toshiko Company, held a ceremony to inaugurate and hand over a computer room under the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program.

The event was attended by Deputy Director of the SGGP Media and Events Service Center and Deputy Chairwoman of the newspaper's grassroots Trade Union, Le Thi Hong Nhung; Secretary of the La Da Commune Party Committee Nguyen Minh Phuong; representatives of the sponsor and local authorities; teachers, parents, and students of La Da Primary and Secondary School.

Performances by students of La Da Primary and Secondary School.

SGGP Newspaper and Toshiko Company present a symbolic funding certificate for the construction of the computer room.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the computer room at the La Nga Village school site of La Da Primary and Secondary School.

The La Nga Village school site is one of the most disadvantaged school sites in La Da Commune, currently serving 100 primary school students, 99 percent of whom are children from ethnic minority communities.

According to Kieu Duc Thuan, Principal of La Da Primary and Secondary School, when information technology was introduced under the new general education curriculum, the school site still had no computer room. Students mainly studied theory, while practical lessons required teachers and students to travel nearly 5km along mountainous roads through steep forest terrain to the main school site in the commune center.

The long and difficult journey has affected teaching and learning while also posing potential safety risks to younger students.

SGGP Newspaper and the sponsor handing over the computer room to the school.

Representatives of the La Da Commune People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the school present letters of appreciation to SGGP Newspaper and the sponsor.

Following a visit to La Da on May 22, 2026, where 673 warm jackets and 20 scholarships were presented under the "Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) program initiated and organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the organizing committee of the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program, together with Toshiko Company, continued its support by funding the construction of a computer room at the school site.

Construction began on July 2, 2026, and was completed after nearly two months. The new computer room was built to modern standards and completed ahead of the 2026-2027 academic year, at a total cost of more than VND212 million (US$8,129). SGGP Newspaper and Toshiko Company contributed more than VND202 million, with the remainder covered by the school.

At the inauguration ceremony, the program's organizing committee also presented books, notebooks, and backpacks to all 107 students at the La Nga Village school site.

Principal Kieu Duc Thuan expressed his appreciation to SGGP Newspaper, Toshiko Company, and local authorities for their support to the school. He said the project will enable students from ethnic minority communities to take information technology lessons at their own school site, gradually gain access to digital knowledge, and contribute to advancing digital transformation in education in disadvantaged areas.

Mr. Le Trung Hieu, Sales Director of Toshiko Company, speaks at the ceremony.

Ms. Le Thi Hong Nhung speaks at the ceremony.

For more than 51 years, in addition to its role in providing information and raising public awareness, SGGP Newspaper has consistently maintained that the responsibility of journalists extends beyond the pages they write. Behind every article on education, every story about remote and disadvantaged areas, and every statistic reflecting hardship are the very real dreams of children. With a little support and encouragement, these children can overcome difficulties and move forward through their own efforts.

With this commitment, SGGP Newspaper has devoted considerable effort and mobilized resources for a range of social programs benefiting children, including the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) and the "Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for Schoolchildren) programs.

Since 2023, the programs have organized 86 events to present gifts and warm clothing and inaugurate and hand over facilities to schools and students in more than 30 provinces and cities nationwide, with total funding exceeding VND35 billion. Each destination has been a journey of compassion, where we have had the opportunity to listen, understand, and accompany children whose dreams deserve to be nurtured and given wings.

The students are delighted to receive gifts from SGGP Newspaper and the sponsor.

By Tien Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh