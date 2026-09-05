Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief attends opening ceremony for new academic year

On the morning of September 5, joining the festive atmosphere of the nationwide school opening day, Ho Chi Minh City leaders attended the opening ceremony the 2026–2027 academic year at Tran Khai Nguyen High School in An Dong Ward, in the city.

Distinguished attendees at Tran Khai Nguyen High School included Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

The school opening ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City was organized in a hybrid format, connecting the primary hub at Tran Khai Nguyen High School directly with all educational institutions across the city to broadcast the national program.

For the 2026–2027 school year, Ho Chi Minh City expects an increase of 96,258 students, bringing the total student population to more than 2.6 million. This marks the city's largest student body to date, continuing to lead the nation in educational scale.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attends the 2026-2027 school year opening ceremony at Tran Khai Nguyen High School. (Photo: SGGP)

For this academic year, Tran Khai Nguyen High School welcomed 716 10th-grade students across 16 classes.

Tran Khai Nguyen High School was formerly Saint Teresa Private School, managed by the Catholic Archdiocese of Saigon (Sisters of Saint Paul of Chartres). On August 30, 1975, the city's Propaganda and Training Commission renamed the school after martyr Tran Khai Nguyen. On June 26, 1997, it transitioned into Tran Khai Nguyen Semi-Public High School before officially adopting its current title, Tran Khai Nguyen High School, on May 24, 2006.

On this occasion, the State President awarded the Second-Class Labor Order to Tran Khai Nguyen High School.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (C) and Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Director Nguyen Tan Phat (L) attend the opening ceremony at Tran Khai Nguyen High School. (Photo: SGGP)

The 10th-grade students of Tran Khai Nguyen High School make their debut as they welcome the new 2026-2027 school year. (Photo: SGGP)

The 10th-grade students of Tran Khai Nguyen High School make their debut as they welcome the new 2026-2027 school year. (Photo: SGGP)

The festive atmosphere at Tran Khai Nguyen High School marks the opening of the new school year (Photo: SGGP)

Students of Tran Khai Nguyen High School eagerly welcome the new school year. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Nuong, Y Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh