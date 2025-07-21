Hanoi halts operations at heritage sites as storm No. 3 approaches

In response to the impact of storm No. 3, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports has issued a directive temporarily suspending all sightseeing and entertainment activities at historical and cultural relics and scenic spots across the city.

The directive follows Official Telegram No. 3550 from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and urgent instructions from the Hanoi People’s Committee, aimed at ensuring timely disaster response and minimizing storm-related damage.

As part of the precautionary efforts, the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center, the management board of the Temple of Literature (Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam), Hoa Lo Prison, along with ward and commune-level authorities, have been directed to implement comprehensive measures.

These include inspecting power systems, protecting precious artifacts and archives, and temporarily closing historical sites during flood alerts.

Sites under disassembly or renovation were required to have effective protection against storm and flood impacts to ensure the safety of both workers and structures during the conservation period.

In addition, environmental sanitation, security and order, fire prevention and control at heritage sites are also required to be strictly reinforced.

Relevant forces have been mobilized to remain on standby and closely coordinate with local authorities in relocating artifacts to safe places.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong