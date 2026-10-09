Ho Chi Minh City pioneers electronic notarization

Ho Chi Minh City has begun piloting electronic notarization and end-to-end process digitization for secured transactions to accelerate digital transformation, work toward e-government goals, and advance online public services.

City dwelllers carry out administrative procedures in the field of land at the HCMC Land Registration Office

On October 9, Director Bui Thi Bich Tuyen of the HCMC Land Registration Office said Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) is the first entity to coordinate with the HCMC Land Registration Office and several notarization offices to implement electronic notarization and full end-to-end digitization of secured assets.

Registering administrative procedures for secured transactions via a full end-to-end online method aims to contribute to accelerating the digital transformation roadmap, aiming for the goal of deploying e-government and promoting online public services.

Accordingly, leaders of the city Land Registration Office instructed the Registration and Certificate Issuance Division and directors of 38 Land Registration Office Branches to cooperate and assign personnel to exchange implementation methods with MB, ensuring compliance with legal regulations to conduct pilots and guide replication to other banks.

A representative from MB stated that amid the banking sector's strong digital transformation, implementing electronic notarization and end-to-end digitization of secured records is an important step forward. This contributes to transforming the coordination method between the Bank and State management agencies, aiming for a faster, more transparent, safer, and more convenient process for citizens and enterprises.

For instance, a client located in Hanoi with mortgaged assets in HCMC can conduct transactions online via electronic notarization without having to travel to HCMC, allowing both sides to complete the transaction remotely.

By Do Tra Giang - Translated by Anh Quan