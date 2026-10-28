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Vietnam needs financial experts to boost global competitiveness

SGGPO

Experts at yesterday’s Autumn Economic Forum highlighted critical barriers hindering regional supply chain integration, emphatically urging Vietnam to rapidly develop specialized technology and financial professionals.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam

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ASEAN global value chains HCMC Autumn Economic Forum 2026 Vietnam tech industry workforce ASEAN intra-regional trade barriers World Bank Vietnam economic growth Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution HCMC Vietnam supply chain integration ASEAN manufacturing capacity solutions

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