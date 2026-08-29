Ho Chi Minh City to complete notarization service reform by end-2026

People complete procedures at the Nguyen Thi Hong Nhung Notary Office in Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Le Thoa

Against the backdrop of Ho Chi Minh City's efforts to mobilize social resources in notarization services, SGGP reporters spoke with Nguyen Thi Phuong Ngoc, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Justice, about the results achieved and the direction ahead.

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Ngoc, Ho Chi Minh City currently has 12 state-run notary offices. The conversion of Notary Office No. 12 into Le Van An Notary Office in Tam Thang Ward marks an important step in the continued mobilization of social resources and the restructuring of public service delivery.

Throughout the conversion process, the city has closely followed the Law on Notarization, its implementing guidelines, and relevant regulations concerning finance, public assets, and policies for civil servants and employees at notary offices. The approach has been to carry out the conversion according to a roadmap, starting with several units to draw lessons from the process, she said.

The HCMC Department of Justice has closely coordinated with relevant departments and agencies to handle and transfer financial resources and public assets and settle policies for civil servants and employees. As a result, the conversions have been carried out in a strict manner and in compliance with regulations, said Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Ngoc.

Ho Chi Minh City is a major economic center with diverse civil, economic and real estate transactions. Therefore, mobilizing social resources in notarization services is important for tapping social resources, expanding the capacity to provide public services, and making it easier for residents and businesses to access such services.

The Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Justice revealed that Ho Chi Minh City began implementing the policy of mobilizing social resources in notarization services in 2008. To date, the city has approved the establishment of 184 notary offices, gradually forming a widespread network of notarial practice organizations linked to residential areas.

A notable result is that residents and businesses now have more choices and greater convenience in accessing notarization services. Notarial practice organizations have gradually become more professional in terms of notaries, facilities and service methods, helping meet notarization needs in a timely manner, reduce pressure on the public sector, and create a safer and more transparent transaction environment.

Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Ngoc said that under the roadmap, HCMC must complete the conversion of all state-run notary offices before December 31, 2026. The Department of Justice is continuing to advise the HCMC People's Committee on converting the remaining 11 units.

At the same time, the department is coordinating with relevant agencies and organizations to propose that competent authorities consider and provide guidance on several issues related to policies for civil servants and employees at notary offices during the conversion process, according to her.

Responsible agencies will regularly review legal regulations on notarization, civil matters, land, housing and real estate businesses to promptly propose amendments and supplements, creating a comprehensive legal framework to meet management requirements under the new circumstances. Public communications will also be strengthened so residents and businesses have a proper understanding of the legal value of notarized documents, while professional training for notarial practitioners will be renewed.

In particular, digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in management will be accelerated. This will include maximizing the effectiveness of the city's notarization database and studying interconnected procedures involving notarization, land-use rights registration and taxation to provide the greatest convenience for residents and businesses.

In addition, the HCMC Department of Justice will strengthen specialized inspections and the handling of complaints, denunciations and public feedback to promptly detect, rectify and address violations in notarization activities. The department will also regularly coordinate with the city's Association of Notaries to supervise the quality of professional practice and the professional ethics of notaries.

HCMC currently has 184 notary offices, and by the end of 2026, all 12 state-run notary offices will have undergone the conversion process. To prevent notary offices from concentrating only in the urban core while leaving out outlying areas, or from allowing new offices to be established without ensuring quality, the Department of Justice has advised on regulations establishing criteria for reviewing applications to establish notary offices.

By Le Thoa - Translated by Anh Quan