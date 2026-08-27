Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Chairman urges swift rollout of new Urban Law

Concluding the fourth meeting on August 27 afternoon, the 11th HCMC People's Council passed 42 resolutions, with Chairman of the council Vo Van Minh urging the immediate translation of the Urban Development Law into practical action.

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council speaks at the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council called for the prompt implementation of the Law on Urban Development at the 11th municipal People's Council which concluded its fourth meeting on August 27 afternoon, passing 42 resolutions.

Delivering the closing remarks, Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Vo Van Minh stated that the contents reviewed and approved at the meeting were handled with caution and responsibility, ensuring compliance with legal regulations while closely reflecting practical requirements and implementation capacities.

Notably, the meeting reviewed and approved the resolution stipulating specific contents regarding the formulation and issuance of legal normative documents to enforce the Law on Urban Development in Ho Chi Minh City. Chairman Vo Van Minh emphasized that this holds foundational significance, establishing a basis for the city to proactively deploy institutional tasks, mechanisms, and policies under the authority of the HCMC People's Council in the coming period.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (R) speaks with delegates at the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

Chairman Vo Van Minh underscored that the National Assembly's approval of the Urban Development Law marks a milestone of exceptional significance for Ho Chi Minh City. The law not only refines the legal framework for urban management and development but also creates a strategic, long-term institutional lever, contributing to unblocking bottlenecks and more effectively mobilizing and exploiting resources in land, finance, investment, and science and technology. It opens up new spaces and drivers for the city to develop robustly and sustainably.

According to the chairman, from Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 and Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15 to the Urban Development Law, the central government has progressively granted Ho Chi Minh City new mechanisms and policies, creating additional room for the city to proactively innovate and leverage its potential, advantages, and leading role.

Participants vote at the meeting (Photo: Viet Dung)

He emphasized that the enactment of the law marks only the initial step, with the greater challenge lying in its timely, coordinated, and lawful implementation tailored to Ho Chi Minh City’s practical realities. To that end, he urged the HCMC People’s Committee to conduct a thorough review of all provisions delegated to local authorities, particularly those requiring further regulation or concretization. Each policy, he stressed, must be clearly defined, with the responsible agency identified, a formulation schedule established, and a submission timeline set for consideration by the HCMC People’s Council.

He affirmed that the responsibility of the HCMC People's Council does not stop at reviewing and passing resolutions, but must truly fulfill its role as the city's policy-making body. This includes proactively partnering from the early stages of policy formulation, thoroughly vetting proposals, precisely selecting breakthrough focal issues, and ensuring that every issued resolution is high-quality, feasible, capable of mobilizing resources, and generative of developmental momentum.

Alongside the enforcement of the Urban Development Law, resolutions concerning investment, land, urban renewal, transport infrastructure, the environment, and socio-economic policies passed at this meeting must also be implemented seriously and effectively.

The HCMC People's Council Chairman requested that the city People's Committee swiftly operationalize the resolutions into specific tasks, plans, and execution schedules, clearly assign responsibilities, conduct regular inspections and reviews, and promptly resolve emerging difficulties and obstacles. He stated that the overarching spirit is for the People's Council to make accurate and targeted decisions, for the People's Committee to execute them decisively and effectively, and for both agencies to closely coordinate and work in tandem for the city's shared development goals.

With the new mechanisms and policies entrusted to the city, alongside the determination and responsibility of the entire political system, Ho Chi Minh City must transform the opportunities presented by the Urban Development Law into new growth drivers, better harness its resources, and generate powerful breakthroughs befitting its status, potential, and the expectations of the central government, voters, and the city's dwellers.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan