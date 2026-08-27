Ho Chi Minh City proposes fund to extend Vo Van Kiet Street to Tay Ninh border

An interchange on the East-West Trunk Road expansion project (extended Vo Van Kiet Street) in Tan Nhut Commune, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The proposed extension of Vo Van Kiet Street to the Tay Ninh border would stretch about 15.1 km, with a 60-meter-wide cross-section and six lanes in each direction.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Council for consideration and approval of the investment policy for the East-West Trunk Road (Vo Van Kiet Street) extension project, connecting National Highway 1 to the Tay Ninh border, with an estimated total investment of VND15.975 trillion (US$612 million) from the city budget.

The Group A project will be implemented in Tan Nhut and Binh Loi communes in Ho Chi Minh City and Duc Hoa Commune in Tay Ninh Province. The road will be approximately 15.1 km long, with a 60-meter-wide cross-section and six lanes in each direction.

The project will include six grade-separated interchanges and the completion of the Tan Kien and Vo Tran Chi interchanges, along with synchronized technical infrastructure along the route. Construction is scheduled for 2026–2032.

The investment aims to complete the regional transport network in line with planning, strengthen connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, and other localities in the region, ease pressure on existing roads, improve freight transport capacity, reduce logistics costs, and create momentum for investment attraction and socio-economic development.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has proposed separating compensation, support, resettlement, and site clearance into an independent component project, with an estimated investment of VND6.775 trillion. Component Project 2, covering construction of the East-West Trunk Road, would have an estimated investment of VND9.2 trillion.

The separation is intended to facilitate the early implementation of compensation and site clearance and accelerate the progress of the entire project.

Ho Chi Minh City plans to spend over VND5.1 trillion on Thu Duc Canal upgrade Vehicles are stranded in floodwaters in Thu Duc Ward. (Photo: SGGP) The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted a proposal on the investment policy for the Thu Duc Canal renovation project to the 11th municipal People’s Council for consideration at its fourth session. The project will be implemented in Thu Duc Ward, with an estimated total investment of around VND5.124 trillion and a scheduled implementation period of 2026–2031. According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, addressing flooding in and around Thu Duc Market requires a comprehensive package of investment solutions across the entire drainage basin. The city will accelerate the completion of the Duong Van Cam and Ho Van Tu drainage routes while investing in drainage systems for Linh Tay Stream, Ngoc Thuy Canal, and cross-drainage routes connecting to Thu Duc Canal. The project will renovate and dredge the Thu Duc Canal from Ngang Bridge to the Saigon River while increasing the capacity of the pumping station at the canal’s outlet. Following the renovation, Thu Duc Canal will operate as a regulating reservoir, maintaining a low water level to create storage capacity and remain ready to receive water from cross-drainage routes, thereby improving drainage efficiency across the entire basin. The project will also include synchronized investment in transport infrastructure, parks and greenery, connecting bridges, and landscaping along both sides of the canal.

By Thu Huong, Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh