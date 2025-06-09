Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leaders receive delegation from Vientiane, Laos

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet received a delegation from the Women’s Union of Vientiane, Laos on June 9 morning.

Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet welcomed Chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Vientiane, Laos Lienkham Vilaphanh during a working trip in Ho Chi Minh City from June 6 to June 10.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leaders, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet expressed her pleasure at the working trip of the Lao delegation and warmly inquired about the guests from Vientiane, Laos.

She affirmed that the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and People’s Committee always value and highly appreciate the cooperative relationship between the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and the Women’s Union of Vientiane, as part of the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Van Thi Bach Tuyet, emphasized that the exchange and cooperation activities between the two women's unions have contributed to enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening the link between the two localities.

Regarding Ho Chi Minh City's development orientation, the Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee stated that the city is implementing a project to build Ho Chi Minh City into a special urban area, a center for finance, innovation, logistics and sustainable development towards green industry.

In this process, international cooperation and friendship with partner localities, especially with Laos, play a crucial role.

According to her, nearly 100 families in Ho Chi Minh City are hosting Lao students studying in the city which is a meaningful and practical model, fostering close ties between the peoples of the two nations.

Ho Chi Minh City will continue efforts to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with Lao localities, including the Women’s Union of Vientiane.

Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (in dark blue Ao dai) poses a commemorative photo with the delegation from the Women’s Union of Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

On behalf of the delegation, Chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Vientiane, Laos Lienkham Vilaphanh expressed her pride to visit and work in Ho Chi Minh City and thanked the city’s leaders and the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union for their warm welcome.

She highly appreciated the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City and congratulated the city on the successful organization of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

The Chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Vientiane shared that the cooperation program for 2022–2026 under the memorandum of understanding between the two women’s unions has been effectively implemented, particularly the initiative involving families in Ho Chi Minh City hosting Lao students. She sincerely thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for always creating conditions and supporting the cooperative activities of the two unions.

During their working visit to Vietnam, the delegation from the Women’s Union of Vientiane offered incense in tribute to national heroine Vo Thi Sau in Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, visited several families hosting Lao students, made a courtesy visit to the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation, and participated in various friendly exchange activities.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong