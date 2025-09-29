Ho Chi Minh City partners with Ca Mau to develop distinctive tourism products

The People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province, in collaboration with the Vietnam Tourism Association, organized a seminar titled “Positioning the Ca Mau Tourism Brand within the National Tourism Framework” in Bac Lieu Ward on September 28.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the seminar, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai, emphasized that tourism development has become one of the province’s top priorities, not only to generate revenue for the local economy but also to promote Ca Mau’s image to domestic and international audiences. The valuable contributions from delegates at the seminar have further highlighted the potential and advantages for Ca Mau to strategically position its tourism brand and devise sustainable development solutions for the sector in the coming period.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, stated that the department will collaborate closely with the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ca Mau Province to develop distinctive tourism products and support the province in cultivating a skilled workforce to serve the tourism industry.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Ca Mau is currently in the process of completing its road network and airport infrastructure, which is expected to increase tourist arrivals in the near future. Therefore, Ca Mau must proactively enhance its accommodation facilities and tourist attractions and develop unique products to effectively attract visitors.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the seminar, representatives from travel agencies, tourism businesses, tourism organizations, and tourism consultants from provinces and cities across the country shared insights and proposed strategies to help Ca Mau Province develop distinctive tourism products aimed at attracting visitors. They also identified key bottlenecks that have hindered the growth of Ca Mau’s tourism sector, preventing it from reaching its full potential.

Also at the seminar, the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Province launched a program to develop distinctive tourism products in the region. The initiative focuses on key groups, including experiential cultural ecotourism products, cultural tourism products centered on history and spirituality, and cultural culinary tourism products.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh