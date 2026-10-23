Ho Chi Minh City seeks stronger ties with Czech Republic, Russia

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc met newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Kaucky and Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mizonova Maria, on October 23, as both diplomats paid courtesy calls following their appointments.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc meets newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Kaucky.

At the meeting with Ambassador Lukas Kaucky, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc expressed confidence that the diplomat’s extensive diplomatic experience, understanding of Vietnam and strong affinity for the country would help ensure a successful tenure and contribute to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and Czech partners.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc reaffirmed the city’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Czech Republic, highlighting its ambition to become an internationally competitive hub for the economy, finance, science and technology, and innovation.

The city is focusing on leveraging its strengths in industry, seaports, logistics, and high-quality services, areas that offer significant potential for practical cooperation between the two sides, he said.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents a souvenir to newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Vietnam Lukas Kaucky.

Thanking the city’s leadership for the reception, Mr. Lukas Kaucky said Czech-Vietnamese diplomatic relations were developing positively. He described the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic as an important bridge connecting the peoples of the two countries.

Czech businesses are keen to expand cooperation with Vietnam in various fields, particularly technology and innovation, and deepen their presence in the country’s promising market, the ambassador said.

Mr. Lukas Kaucky also expressed hope that a planned visit to Vietnam by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in December would provide fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation, including ties between the Czech Republic and Ho Chi Minh City.

At his meeting with Russian Consul General Mizonova Maria, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc said he expected the diplomat to serve as an effective bridge in advancing substantive and results-oriented cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Russian localities and partners.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc meets newly appointed Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Mizonova Maria.

Highlighting the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc said the city attached great importance to cooperation with Russian partners and wanted to expand collaboration in areas where Russia has strengths, including energy, railways, and science and technology.

Ms. Mizonova Maria emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral relations, describing Ho Chi Minh City as a top-priority partner for Russian localities. She pledged to promote links between Russian businesses and local authorities and their counterparts in the city to make joint programs more substantive and effective.

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, newly appointed Russian Consul General Mizonova Maria and other delegates pose for a commemorative photo.

She also expressed confidence that the planned November 2026 visit to Vietnam by Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council, would provide fresh momentum for local-level cooperation and help implement high-level agreements effectively.

By Xuan Trung, Duy Tran – Translated by Thuy Doan