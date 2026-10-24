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Saigon River pedestrian bridge – Ho Chi Minh City's new architectural highlight

Saigon River pedestrian bridge – Ho Chi Minh City's new architectural highlight

SGGPO

Initiated in 2019, the pedestrian bridge spanning the Saigon River has gradually taken shape amidst the joy and pride of HCMC residents. Drawing inspiration from the nipa palm leaf, an image deeply intertwined with the Southern region, the bridge is heavily expected to become a novel architectural highlight for HCMC. It’s a place where locals and tourists can stroll, gazing at the Saigon River alongside the municipality from an entirely different perspective.

From nipa palm leaf concept to symbolic landmark

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Journey conquering waves connecting two shores

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After over a year of relentless construction efforts, the very first pedestrian bridge spanning the Saigon River has gradually revealed its silhouette.

The structure doesn’t merely connect Bach Dang Wharf with the Thu Thiem New Urban Area; it inherently bridges the proud heartbeats of millions of HCMC residents.

That gigantic steel “nipa palm leaf” serves not only as a hyphen linking traditional Southern culture with a thoroughly modern future, but it’s also a robust testament to a highly dynamic, profoundly compassionate HCMC that continuously places citizens at the absolute epicenter of its development.

The project is slated for completion and operational launch ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year. It fundamentally contributes to bolstering connectivity between downtown HCMC and the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, while simultaneously unlocking additional community living spaces harmonized with the Saigon River landscape.

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Content: Quoc Hung
Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung, contributors
Design: Minh Thu
Translation: Thanh Tam

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Saigon River pedestrian bridge HCMC Thu Thiem bridge closure Bach Dang Wharf walking bridge Nipa palm leaf architecture Vietnam HCMC urban infrastructure projects 2026 Nutifood sponsored bridge HCMC Vietnam structural engineering milestones Saigon downtown connectivity developments Thu Thiem New Urban Area landmarks HCMC Lunar New Year 2027 projects

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