Local communities intensify anti-dengue measures amid rising infections

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control announced that the city on May 21 recorded 414 dengue fever cases over the past week. The cumulative number of infections since the beginning of the year has reached 16,892 cases.

As the rainy season begins in Ho Chi Minh City, dengue fever cases are increasing due to favorable conditions for mosquitoes to breed and spread disease. In response, many local health stations across wards and communes have launched coordinated measures to strengthen prevention and control efforts.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are stepping up dengue fever prevention campaigns as the city enters the rainy season, a period that creates ideal conditions for disease-carrying mosquitoes to reproduce and spread rapidly.

In Phuoc Hoa Commune, 44 dengue fever cases and 27 confirmed outbreak clusters have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

The local health station has organized environmental sanitation campaigns and mosquito spraying operations in Dong Chinh Hamlet, where an outbreak cluster was detected. Residents have also been urged to cooperate with health workers during insecticide spraying activities to improve mosquito control effectiveness across the area.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Local health officials advised residents to closely monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if experiencing suspected dengue symptoms such as sudden high fever, headaches, body aches, skin rashes or bleeding spots, nosebleeds, bleeding gums, severe fatigue, vomiting, or signs of shock.

Authorities also warned against self-treatment at home because of the risk of dangerous complications.

Earlier, Binh Co Ward launched a large-scale environmental cleanup and mosquito larvae elimination campaign to prevent dengue outbreaks. The campaign comes after the locality recorded 38 cumulative cases since the start of the year and as rainy weather continues to create favorable breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

The prevention program will be carried out in two peak phases, with the first taking place in May and the second expected in July 2026, in an effort to control outbreak risks during the height of the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Chanh Hiep Ward Health Station coordinated with Dinh Hoa 5 neighborhood authorities to conduct sanitation activities and mosquito spraying campaigns in residential areas.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong