Japanese teachers offer language instruction at many secondary schools

Ho Chi Minh City has introduced Japanese-language instruction under four educational models including Foreign Language 1, Foreign Language 2, specialized programs, and school-based curricula. Japanese teachers provide language instruction and academic support at schools implementing the Foreign Language 1, Foreign Language 2, and specialized-program models.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Japanese as Foreign Language 1 is offered at six schools in Area 1, including Le Quy Don Junior High School, Hai Ba Trung Junior High School, Vo Truong Toan Junior High School, Le Quy Don Senior High School, Marie Curie Senior High School, and Trung Vuong Senior High School.

Japanese as Foreign Language 2 is taught at four schools in Area 2 in Binh Duong, including Binh Thang Junior High School, Nguyen Van Tiet Junior High School, Di An Senior High School, and Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted; and six schools in Area 3 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, including Chau Thanh Senior High School, Phu My Senior High School, Dinh Tien Hoang Senior High School, Ba Ria Senior High School, Nguyen Hue Senior High School, and Vung Tau Senior High School.

Specialized Japanese language programs are conducted at two schools, Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted and Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted. Additionally, Japanese is taught through school-based curricula at institutions such as Tran Dai Nghia Junior and Senior High School, Phan Dang Luu Senior High School, and Viet Nhat Senior High School.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training stated that Japanese teachers assist with instruction at local secondary and high schools under the Japanese Partners Program. Organized by the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam in coordination with the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, the Consulate General of Japan, and the Ministry of Education and Training, the program operates in several provinces and cities nationwide.

The 2026-2027 academic year marks the 13th year of the Japanese Partners Program, with funding supported by Japan, contributing to international exchange, cooperation, and stronger ties between Vietnam and Japan. These Japanese teachers serve as teaching assistants and co-instructors alongside Vietnamese teachers to elevate student competence.

Vo Truong Toan Junior High School in Saigon Ward is one of the institutions in Ho Chi Minh City receiving support from the Japanese Partners Program for many years. Principal Tran Thuy An of the school noted that in the 2026-2027 academic year, 123 students are studying Japanese as a foreign language 1, with three regular periods and three enhanced periods per week.

Based on practical implementation at her school, An evaluated the Japanese Partners Program as practical and meaningful in the long term across multiple aspects. First, it helps improve language proficiency, provides a natural environment for exposure to Japanese, and develops communication skills and a passion for learning foreign languages. Support from Japanese teachers creates a dynamic, practical learning environment that diversifies teaching and learning methods.

"Particularly, through the instructional support of Japanese teachers, students gain a deeper understanding of the country, people, culture, and work ethic of Japan, while having opportunities to introduce Vietnamese cultural identity. This strongly promotes international exchange and educational cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, building integration capabilities, confidence, intercultural communication skills, and global citizenship mindsets among students, Principal Tran Thuy An emphasized.

By Yen Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan