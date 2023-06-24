Ho Chi Minh City facilitates US investors' operation

The US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday celebrated the 247th anniversary of the US Independence Day (July 4, 1776 - 2023) with the participation of former President Truong Tan Sang, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper.

Speaking at the ceremony, US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns affirmed that cooperation between the US and Vietnam focuses on health, education and security sectors for an independent, reliant and prosperous country of Vietnam. The cooperation includes reducing the risk of human trafficking and transnational organized crime.

According to US Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns, people-to-people diplomacy at all levels has made the mutual efforts of the two countries more effective.

The US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City said that 2023 marked the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and the strength of this basis had been showed via the official visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Vietnam in April.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc affirmed that the year of 2023 has had several important milestones on the Vietnam – US relationship with many meaningful bilateral cooperation activities.

As for the economic sector, the United States of America is the second biggest trade partner of Vietnam. Vice versa, Vietnam is the ninth biggest trade partner of the US and the country is an important destination for American investors.

Particularly, from the beginning of the year, Vietnam has welcomed top American enterprises who have come to look for business opportunities comprising Boeing, Apple, SpaceX, Pfizer, Meta, Netflix and so on.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc expected that promoting similarities and looking towards the future would be more and more highlighted on bilateral relationships including HCMC – US relations.

Besides, the city always welcomes and desires to rigidly cooperate with American partners in fields of economy, renewable energy development, innovation and digital transformation to contribute to developing the Vietnam – US comprehensive partnership.

In addition, the city will continue to concern and create favorable conditions for overseas enterprises, including American ones doing business in the city.