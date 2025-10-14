Ho Chi Minh City enhances effectiveness, efficiency of bidding work

Vice Chairman of the HMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed and issued an official document conveying the directive of the city's Chairman on strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of bidding work in the city on October 13.

Ho Chi Minh City strengthens the efficiency and effectiveness of public procurement practices. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the directive, departments, agencies, People's Committees of wards and communes, socio-political organizations, and state-owned enterprises under Ho Chi Minh City are required to proactively and comprehensively implement measures to enhance the management and organization of bidding activities.

The head of the agency or unit is directly responsible for the bidding results within the scope of responsibility.

With regard to contractor selection, project owners must conduct bidding processes in strict accordance with legal regulations, ensuring openness, transparency, competitiveness, and economic efficiency, particularly for key and high-priority projects.

The contractor selection plan must be fully developed and approved, with the appropriate procurement method accurately identified, particularly in cases of designated bidding. All relevant information must be promptly and accurately published on the National e-Procurement System (e-GP).

Regarding investor selection, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested strict compliance with legal regulations, particularly for projects involving land use.

Before initiating the bidding process, detailed planning must be completed, including compensation and resettlement plans, as well as a clear definition of project boundaries, land area, and financial obligations.

For large-scale projects or those with significant social impact, public disclosure at the local level is required to ensure transparency and enable community oversight.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also called for greater accountability from competent authorities and project owners, emphasizing the need for strict action against violations. In addition, the city will strengthen inspection and oversight mechanisms, enhance training for officials involved in procurement, and take timely measures to detect and prevent misconduct, waste, and corruption.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Finance to serve as the focal agency responsible for providing guidance, consolidating information, offering recommendations, and reporting any challenges or obstacles encountered during the implementation process in order to promptly propose appropriate solutions.

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee emphasized that the heads of all agencies and units will be held accountable to the city government for the outcomes of procurement activities, which must be conducted transparently, effectively, and in strict accordance with the law.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh